Way-Too-Early Top 25: Where is Texas Tech?

By Zach Dimmitt
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gK2E_0fwswp6500

Mark Adams and the Red Raiders have hauled in some of the country's best talent from the portal and recruiting trail this offseason

Texas Tech was on the short end of Duke's magic in the Sweet 16 this past March, falling 78-73 at the hands of Mike Krzyzewski in his final tournament run.

Despite falling short of an Elite Eight after staying consistent as one of the best teams in the nation, the Red Raiders are looking for more in 2022-2023. But even after an offseason that saw Tech secure one of the nation's top transfers, Fardaws Aimaq, and getting a commitment from one of the best high school players in North America , Elijah Fisher, is Tech being overlooked headed into the season?

ESPN released its Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 season and has Texas Tech ranked at No. 22. This spot, which might be lower than most fans would expect, puts Tech lower than other Big 12 foes like No. 7 Baylor, No. 10 Kansas, No. 11 Texas, and No. 15 TCU.

Here's what ESPN had to say about the ranking:

Texas Tech was the first team left out of the top 25 last month, but then the Red Raiders went out and landed five-star recruit Elijah Fisher -- who also reclassified into the 2022 class and will suit up for Tech next season. We'll project him in the starting lineup for now, but Mark Adams could also opt for a bit more experience with Clarence Nadolny or more shooting with Gardner-Webb transfer D'Maurian Williams. Reclassified prospects often take more time to adapt to the college game, but Fisher turned 18 in January and also suited up for Canada's U19 team. With Mylik Wilson entering the portal, however, the major question centers around the point guard spot. De'Vion Harmon will likely be the primary ball handler, but he has been more of a scorer first throughout his college career. Trust in Adams, though.

And ESPN's projected starting five:

-De'Vion Harmon
-Jaylon Tyson
-Elijah Fisher
-Kevin Obanor
-Fardaws Aimaq

Preseason rankings mean little to Mark Adams and staff . Last season, the Red Raiders started the year unranked before rising to as high as No. 9 in the country to go along with a perfect 18-0 record at home.

