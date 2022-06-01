ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

PFF: Gators' Anthony Richardson a Top 5 NFL Draft QB Prospect Entering 2022

By Zach Goodall
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKF07_0fwsw8fR00

Could Florida's Anthony Richardson declare early for the NFL Draft with a breakout campaign in 2022?

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The hype continues to build around what will be Anthony Richardson 's debut season as the Florida Gators' unquestioned starting quarterback.

Oddsmakers already have Richardson at an enticing spot on the Heisman Trophy watch list and analysts are already projecting that Richardson will leave college early and become a first round NFL Draft pick a year from now.

Consider Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner in on the excitement that surrounds Richardson as he prepares to lead new head coach Billy Napier's offense in 2022. Renner views Richardson as the fifth-best quarterback prospect among those who will be eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft.

5. ANTHONY RICHARDSON, FLORIDA (RS SOPHOMORE | 6-4, 237 POUNDS)

The fifth spot on this list was hotly contested, with the likes of Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke , BYU’s Jaren Hall , South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler , Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec and North Carolina State’s Devin Leary all capable of climbing draft boards next season. Ultimately, Richardson’s all-around physical skill set trumps all of them. He stands out physically at the collegiate level in the way top recruits do at the high school level.

Known for his pre-game backflips, Richardson brings his high-flying circus act to the real games, as well.

He’s unfairly gifted physically with not only his arms but also his legs. He can outrun defensive backs in the open field, as well as make defenders miss in tight quarters — all at 6-foot-4 and 237 pounds.

The key number for Richardson at the moment is 198. That’s the number of dropbacks he’s taken in his two seasons on campus for the Gators. He's not yet a polished passer. Richardson is a talent in need of a good deal of seasoning and is no safe bet to even declare after this fall.

Richardson certainly has a lot to prove before he can seriously consider an NFL future, but as has been well noted, the physical intangibles that he presents are everything pro teams look for in the modern quarterback and some. He has the power in his arm to make deep throws and connect on outside "pro" throws, as well as the mobility and physicality to evade pressure and make big plays with his feet.

In 12 appearances with one start in two seasons, Richardson has posted a 59.1 completion percentage, 556 passing yards, seven touchdowns, six interceptions, 58 rushing attempts, 462 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

In UF's spring game this past April, Richardson completed 18-of-24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, adding 22 yards and a score on the ground.

You can find the rest of Renner's top five below.

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

3. Tanner McKee, Stanford

4. Will Levis, Kentucky

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

