ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool In For Rennes And France Forward Martin Terrier

By Joe Dixon
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jOZK_0fwsw6tz00

Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in Rennes forward Martin Terrier, as the likelihood of Sadio Mane's departure grows ever stronger.

Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in Rennes forward Martin Terrier, as the likelihood of Sadio Mane's departure grows ever stronger.

As per HITC , reported by the Mirror , the Reds are big fans of Terrier, who has netted 21 times in 37 matches in Ligue 1 last campaign, and helped guide his side to a fourth place finish. The 25-year-old only joined the French side in 2020 from Lyon, but an impressive tenure at the club has sparked interest from a number of European sides.

The Mirror also claim that Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer for the left winger. Spurs missed out on a deal for Luis Diaz in January, who eventually joined the Reds and made an instant impact, and the London club will be hoping that their move for Terrier isn't ambushed by the Reds once more.

The forward often cuts in from the left, like Mane, but can also play through the middle or as a second striker. He has a strong physical presence and his defensive work off the ball is a major part of his game. The Frenchman has represented his nation at under-20 and under-21 level.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Terrier
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rennes#Uefa Champions League#Hitc#Mirror#Reds#European#Tottenham Hotspur#Spurs#Frenchman#Liverpool Coverage Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part One - Jude Bellingham And Christian Eriksen

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. As players such as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are coming towards the end of their careers, The Reds will need new midfielders. These are profiles of midfield targets Liverpool have in mind. Part one looks into Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Brentford's Christian Eriksen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Raphinha, Kane, Lukaku, Bergwijn, Chiellini, Bissouma, Cavani

Leeds United will not accept a bid of under £60m for Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, who has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.(The Athletic - subscription required) Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, says he will do what the people want in response to an online poll in Senegal which found 60-70% of people want him to leave the Reds. (Sky Sports)
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy