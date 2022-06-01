Report: Liverpool In For Rennes And France Forward Martin Terrier

Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in Rennes forward Martin Terrier, as the likelihood of Sadio Mane's departure grows ever stronger.

As per HITC , reported by the Mirror , the Reds are big fans of Terrier, who has netted 21 times in 37 matches in Ligue 1 last campaign, and helped guide his side to a fourth place finish. The 25-year-old only joined the French side in 2020 from Lyon, but an impressive tenure at the club has sparked interest from a number of European sides.

The Mirror also claim that Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer for the left winger. Spurs missed out on a deal for Luis Diaz in January, who eventually joined the Reds and made an instant impact, and the London club will be hoping that their move for Terrier isn't ambushed by the Reds once more.

The forward often cuts in from the left, like Mane, but can also play through the middle or as a second striker. He has a strong physical presence and his defensive work off the ball is a major part of his game. The Frenchman has represented his nation at under-20 and under-21 level.

