Foxborough, MA

Malcolm Butler has 'a lot to prove' in return to Patriots

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unexpected reunion of Malcolm Butler and the New England Patriots this offseason led to a second chance for the former Super Bowl hero. Five years after his Super Bowl benching, Butler returns to Foxborough following an abrupt retirement before the 2021 season. After sitting out all season, he's back on...

NFL

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III dies at age 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, the team announced Wednesday. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Longtime NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring after 17 seasons

The top hat and rabbit can rest. Fitzmagic is calling it a career. Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring after 17 NFL seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Fitzpatrick is in talks with Prime Video for a key role in Amazon's NFL coverage this season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots Talk: Is it finally time to take the Jets seriously?

Even without Tom Brady, the New England Patriots have continued to dominate the New York Jets. Last season alone, New England outscored New York by a 79-19 margin over two wins. Overall, the Patriots have won 12 straight games against the Jets and 20 of their last 22 dating back to the 2011 season, the lone wins for Gang Green requiring overtime.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics of arm strength, ends Dolphins practice with 'money' deep-ball to Tyreek Hill

Questions of Tua Tagovailoa's quarterbacking skills have dominated the conversation in Miami after the team underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason. More specifically, it's been the topic of Tagovailoa's arm strength that has fueled doubters. New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel showed he's well aware of those questions once asked about how confident he was in the QB's arm following Thursday's practice.
MIAMI, FL
NFL

2022 NFL season: Eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

After the wildest free agency period in NFL history and a draft that saw only one quarterback go in the first round, mandatory minicamps will finally give us a glimpse of what all that personnel chaos has wrought. With most of the momentous roster shuffling finally finished -- we think -- these few days are the last chance before teams break for the summer to build chemistry, hone playbooks and begin position competitions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt announces retirement after seven seasons

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is calling it a career at 29 years old. The former second-round pick announced his decision to retire Wednesday. "With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches, I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire form the NFL," Tuitt wrote in a statement. "I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health. After the tragic loss of my brother, Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to The Rooney Family, Coach Tomlin and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Proposed Trade Between Texans and Packers Sends Brandin Cooks to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers could still acquire wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans even after his two year extension. Brandin Cooks had been at the center of trade talks all off-season prior to the extension. Many thought that the extension Cooks signed was to make him a more valuable trade target prior to the draft. Cooks’ salary cap hit was reduced in the extension.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL's most improved teams in 2022? Raiders, Eagles, Chargers among six rosters on the rise this offseason

2021 record: 10-7 New coach Josh McDaniels is set up to win now after Vegas sealed the deal on a shockwave-inducing swap for All-Pro wideout Davante Adams. It cost the Raiders the top of their draft, but acquiring Adams for a first- and second-rounder will prove to be a raging bargain if Derek Carr's BFF hits the ground running. The entire attack is imbued with a sense of new power and possibility when one pictures defenses puzzling how to handle Adams, gritty Hunter Renfrow and star tight end Darren Waller. Keelan Cole and Demarcus Robinson will compete for snaps across from Adams, but it's fair to wonder if the Raiders might ponder courting the still-available Odell Beckham Jr.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Late Hall of Famer John Madden returns to 'Madden NFL 23' cover

John Madden -- a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach of the Raiders, legendary NFL color analyst and namesake of one the highest-selling sports video games of all time -- is returning to the cover of Madden NFL 23 for the first time in more than two decades, EA Sports announced on Wednesday.
NFL
NFL

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: QB competition in Seattle will help 'build something truly special'

For the first time in Tyler Lockett's eight-year career, he'll be catching passes from someone other than Russell Wilson in Seattle. The trade of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has opened the door to a quarterback competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. While no winner will be crowned this early in the process, Lockett likes what he's seen from both signal-callers during organized team activities.
SEATTLE, WA

