Malcolm Butler has 'a lot to prove' in return to Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is calling it a career at 29 years old. The former second-round pick announced his decision to retire Wednesday. "With respect to the Steelers organization, my teammates, and coaches, I would like to officially announce that I have come to the decision to retire form the NFL," Tuitt wrote in a statement. "I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health. After the tragic loss of my brother, Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football. I want to thank everyone for the love and support they have shown both on and off the field, and again want to The Rooney Family, Coach Tomlin and the entire Pittsburgh organization. It was an honor and a privilege to play for this historic team. Go Steelers."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO