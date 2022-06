The Phillies are continuing their mission of raising awareness for ALS, the always-fatal neurodegenerative disease, at their ballpark-wide Lou Gehrig Night on Friday, June 3, with the goal of raising over $225,000 to #StrikeOutALS at that night’s 7:05 game against the Los Angeles Angels. Throughout the evening, the team will honor the legacy of Lou Gehrig, the Yankees player who tragically succumbed to ALS, as well as the tireless work of The ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter. Together, the Phillies and The ALS Association have raised over $20 million since 1984, when their partnership began.

