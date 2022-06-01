ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

Mercer County Honor Marker Mission Continues

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercer County honor marker program continues to do work at...

Mercer County 4-H Members Awarded Scholarships

Class of 2022 Mercer County 4-H members were recently awarded scholarships. Desiree Reid and Carson Holmes, both of the Joy-Eliza Ag 4-H Club, were selected to receive the Mercer County 4-H Memorial Scholarships, and Carson and Ellie Robinson, of the Alexis All Stars 4-H Club, were selected for the Patti Jeanne Higgins scholarships. These scholarships recognize the hard work, dedication, growth, and leadership these youth have exhibited through their 4-H experiences. Desiree is the daughter of Joe and Chris Reid. She graduated from Rockridge High School and will be attending Iowa State University in the fall. Carson is the son of Bryce and Nichole Holmes. He graduated from Mercer County High School and will be attending Black Hawk College, East Campus. Ellie is the daughter of Aaron and Megan Robinson. She graduated from United High School and plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
Davenport School's Memorial To Breasia Terrell Unveiled Today

Students at Davenport’s Monroe Elementary School will be unveiling a special memorial to the late Breasia Terrell at 3 p.m. today at the school. Last fall, with her mother’s blessing, students began creating a memorial to Terrell. Green Thumbers on Brady St in Davenport donated a healthy young maple tree and our friends from One Eight helped to get it into the ground. This spring, the non-profit, Project 15:12, provided funding for a beautiful stone bench engraved in Breasia’s honor and the boulders lining the perimeter.
Humane Society of Scott County going 'breed free' June 1

QC Chamber’s ‘InternQC’ program looks to ‘attract and retain’ top talent. Some former 'InternQC' interns are now employed at Vibrant Credit Union, John Deere, and Moline Community Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. The fire happened on Memorial Day. Man arrested in connection to Keokuk bank...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Mercer County, IL
Aledo, IL
Mercer County, IL
Casino Fined After Allowing Adult To Bring 4-Year-Old Onto Gaming Floor

(Burlington, IA) — State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened at the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington when “the security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring.” Ohorilko says, “the minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine — an employee did eventually notice it and removed the customer from the floor.” There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older — but still under the age of 21 — who gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino 40-thousand dollars for the two incidents.
BURLINGTON, IA
Clinton's Riverview Pool Vandalized, Opening Delayed Even More

Residents in Clinton are not happy with the people who have delayed the opening of the Riverview Pool. City of Clinton officials gave some upsetting news that the municipal pool will have to delay its opening even further as the pool was vandalized causing the pool to need to be drained.
CLINTON, IA
Meet Our Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Keys!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. You could be just what this girl needs to be the key to her heart!. Keys is a 9-month-old Pointer...
MILAN, IL
Bettendorf pool temporarily closed

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Splash Landing in Bettendorf is temporarily closed due to cloudy water. An investigation determined that there was an issue with the paint the was used in the pool last September. Bettendorf city officials and the contractor determined the pool will be...
BETTENDORF, IA
United Citizens of Tazewell County address concerns over wind farms

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The United Citizens of Tazewell County are working together to update plans when it comes to wind turbine projects. They want to make an ordinance that they said features everyone’s interests when constructing new Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS). “For better protection for...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
U.S. 30 Clinton Bridge Repairs Thursday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, repairs on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County will begin Thursday, June 2. Work will consist of light fixture repairs and deck patching. Work will begin in the westbound lane starting at 8AM before shifting to...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
One Iowa town is a Top 30 place in the Country to Raise a Family

When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...

