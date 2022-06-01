Mercer County Honor Marker Mission Continues

Class of 2022 Mercer County 4-H members were recently awarded scholarships. Desiree Reid and Carson Holmes, both of the Joy-Eliza Ag 4-H Club, were selected to receive the Mercer County 4-H Memorial Scholarships, and Carson and Ellie Robinson, of the Alexis All Stars 4-H Club, were selected for the Patti Jeanne Higgins scholarships. These scholarships recognize the hard work, dedication, growth, and leadership these youth have exhibited through their 4-H experiences. Desiree is the daughter of Joe and Chris Reid. She graduated from Rockridge High School and will be attending Iowa State University in the fall. Carson is the son of Bryce and Nichole Holmes. He graduated from Mercer County High School and will be attending Black Hawk College, East Campus. Ellie is the daughter of Aaron and Megan Robinson. She graduated from United High School and plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall.
