Woman arrested on state Capitol grounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a woman for allegedly trespassing on the state Capitol grounds near the governor’s residence.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Tuesday that the 32-year-old was taken into custody Sunday night. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was seen near the residence about 9:45 p.m. but left when police asked her to leave. Capitol security spotted her near the residence again about half an hour later. She had entered the grounds when a gate opened to let a vehicle in.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregste said the woman said she wanted to speak with the governor and give him paperwork about what what the spokeswoman termed “a personal matter.” She didn’t elaborate.

She said the woman was under the influence and combative and it took multiple officers to subdue her.

Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum were home at the time but the woman didn’t enter the residence.