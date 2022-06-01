Food preview of West Allis A La Carte

If you are looking for a unique beach experience that doesn't involve a plane ride or an absurd drive you will want to visit this tiki-themed beach resort I found by accident. Two summers ago a group of friends and I were headed to a waterpark we had heard about in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hop Harvest & Vine, located adjacent to Good Harvest Market, has created an outdoor space overlooking their 17-acre nature conservation area with a beer garden that has seating for over 100 visitors, a release said Thursday, June 2. The recently renovated restaurant features over 100 locally brewed...
Love food trucks? So do we! So much so that OnMilwaukee partnered with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. to bring MKE Food Truck Fest to Henry Maier Festival Park in July. Find out more here If you’re looking for health(ier) comfort food style fare, Clean Cruisine has your number. Just look for the eye-catching bright pink and green truck, where you’ll find an ever-changing menu of gluten-free and keto-friendly cuisine.
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Stan’s Place, 1510 Washington Road, is the essential Kenosha corner bar offering quality snacks, friendly bar staff...
June 3, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The building at 840 W. Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI has sold. To be CLEAR – the BUILDING sold and NOT the business inside the building. The sale of the parcel occurred May 24, 2022. The property was purchased for $2,275,000 by Agree Limited Partnership, a real estate investment trust.
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Standing in a sea of three-foot grass, Christina Moffett was half-joking when she said her new backyard prairie was...
Art lovers can watch brand new creations come to life in real time at the ART 64, a bracket-style live painting tournament. Attendees will be able to stroll through the Village of Tosa to find 64 artists painting their newest masterpieces and vote for their favorites. The competition runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. The tournament also features live music and food from local restaurants.
The team will perform 15 shows this season on select Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Okauchee Lake and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Fowler Park. They will also participate in additional road shows and tournaments throughout the summer. Their final show of the year will be September 1. 2. Muskego...
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, and that means No Mow May has also come to an end. It gained popularity in Wisconsin this spring as a way to help bees and other pollinators. No Mow May was not without controversy. While some cities like...
Known nationwide as the "City of Festivals," Milwaukee knows how to throw a party…or 12. After the last few years of pandemic-related cancellations, Milwaukee's live summer festival schedule is expected to be one of the most joyous on record. Revel in the sunshine at one or all of these festival favorites with your Milwaukee fam this season.
MILWAUKEE — Welcome to the world!. According to WDJT, the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin announced Thursday that a female reticulated giraffe calf was born to mother Marlee and father Bahatika on May 27. The new arrival stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 164 pounds, the zoo wrote in an Instagram post.
When demolition of one of three existing buildings begins on Tuesday morning, work on the site of the future Milwaukee Public Museum will have officially begun. The first building to come down is located at 1340 N. 6th St., on the north side of the site at 6th and Vliet Streets. That 32,000-square-foot structure is a long, low – and vacant – commercial structure built in 1969.
NEW BERLIN — Amanda and Joe Volpentesta want people to know their whole family is launching their first business together. The couple is opening NotJoeAverage Bakehouse & Deli, 2601 S. Sunnyslope Road. The official grand opening will be held starting at 6 a.m. June 7. NotJoeAverage will be a...
The mystery of the disappearing water fountains has been solved. After a group of water fountains on West Bend High Schools’ second floor suddenly went missing a few weeks ago, students were curious to know what had happened. They were surprised when they found empty spaces in the hallways instead of the familiar water fountains that existed near each restroom.
For 49 years, Rupena's has been a staple at the Wisconsin State Fair, holding the intersection of Central Avenue and Center Street in the heart of the fairgrounds. Fairgoers were accustomed to a variety of popular menu items, perhaps most notably the Rupena's Hungarian sandwich. 2021 was the last year for the grocery store, which still maintains its location at 7641 Beloit Road, but the Central Mall building will soon feature another Milwaukee favorite, Camp Bar.
MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier. It was reported on Friday, June 3 that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on Monday. The company suspended operations at the plants...
West Bend, Wi – Tom Schwai has a hot Saturday morning breakfast waiting for you at the West Bend Farmers’ Market. Tommy has fried baloney sandwiches, hot breakfast sandwiches, brat patties and much more. Come get all your fixings for your weekend barbeque at the Schwai’s booth at...
Comments / 0