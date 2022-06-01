Food preview of West Allis A La Carte

Art lovers can watch brand new creations come to life in real time at the ART 64, a bracket-style live painting tournament. Attendees will be able to stroll through the Village of Tosa to find 64 artists painting their newest masterpieces and vote for their favorites. The competition runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. The tournament also features live music and food from local restaurants.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO