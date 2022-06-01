ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys and Dalton Schultz Not Talking Contract; Why Not?

By Arnav Sharma
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWSUU_0fwsrmnl00

Negotiations between the emerging young tight end and the Dallas front office are stalling.

Few positions are as underrated as a tight end. After all, a receiver that can consistently produce between the hashes is bound to be a quarterback's best friend.

Emerging young tight end Dalton Schultz has quickly made a name for himself among Dallas Cowboys fans. The 25-year-old was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and since then, has shot his way up to first place on the depth chart.

In 2021, Schultz had a career year in which he accumulated 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. This showing was enough for Schultz to earn a franchise tag in the 2022 offseason worth $10.8 million.

Current Dallas stars defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and quarterback Dak Prescott were similarly franchise-tagged before receiving long-term deals from the club. However, with the July 15th deadline quickly approaching to secure an extension, a deal still seems a long way away.

Indeed, all indications are there isn't much negotiating movement at all.

On the heels of Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku receiving a new four-year $56.7 million deal, there is potential that the Cowboys are apprehensive about Schultz's potential long-term price tag.

Njoku's heft deal comes despite the fact that his production has never topped Schultz's 2021 season; Njoku's best receiving season was in 2018 when he had 56 receptions for 639 yards and 4 touchdowns. With Njoku now becoming the fourth-highest paid tight end in the NFL, Schultz is a shoo-in to become one of the league's highest-paid tight ends.

Despite the questions surrounding his long-term status with Dallas, Schultz remains focused on his craft:

“I don’t pay attention (to) that off the field (stuff). I let my agent handle all that (expletive) and I do my own thing. It’s been nice. I’ve been able to focus on my process and honestly we have a lot of young guys and obviously we got a couple of new faces in the room. Just having a couple of guys that I can kinda try and help come along, knowing that I was in their shoes four years ago, yeah its definitely positive.”

A good tight end can open up schemes and create mismatches; it's worth seeing whether the Cowboys will hang on to one of the best in the league at the position at the $10.8 million price tag with just one year in mind, or whether a long-term deal - which must be forged by July 15 or, for 2022, not at all - will be reached.

Proactivity would seem wise. But right now? There doesn't seem to be much activity at all.

Want more Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow Cowboys SI on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Marion Barber death: Former Dallas Cowboys player found dead, aged 38

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, his team announced on Wednesday.“Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the Cowboys said in their statement.Barber was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment.“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Draft
The Spun

Bill Parcells Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber passed away this week at the young age of 38. Once the news broke, his former coaches and teammates went public with their favorite memories of him. Speaking to The Dallas Morning News on Thursday, former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells raved about...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Myles Garrett Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns' trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson was a controversial one given his current legal challenges. But what does Watson's new teammate, Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett, think about the situation?. Speaking to the media this week, Garrett would not comment on the allegations against Watson. But he...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons Has Warning For His Cowboys Teammate

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence made it clear he plans to lead the team in sacks this season. “Become the sack leader again,” Lawrence said of his goals, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I let a rookie show me up last year. . . . Shoutout to my boy, Micah, but restate my dominance. Let everybody know that I’m coming, how I feel, and the type of respect I’m going to demand when I step on that field.”
DALLAS, TX
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy