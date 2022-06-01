ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under-20 Women's World Cup to be first competition with all-women refereeing teams

Cover picture for the articleFIFA has appointed a team of 54 all-female officials to this year's Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, the first time it has done so for one of its tournaments. Thirteen women referees, 27 women assistant referees and 14 video match officials will take charge of the games, with VAR...

