Under-20 Women's World Cup to be first competition with all-women refereeing teams

England will start ramping up its preparations for the World Cup when it visits Budapest to take on Hungary in the teams' opener of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. The Three Lions went unbeaten in 10 games, winning eight of them, in qualifying for Qatar 2022, while the Hungarians finished fourth in the same group with the Brits. Hungary hasn't made the World Cup since 1986. Now they are in a Nations League group with England, Italy and Germany, so they will need the crowd on their side. However, the qualifying meeting between the teams in September was marred by racist abuse hurled at England players, so the crowd will be limited to fans under 14 and one adult guardian per 10 children. More than 30,000 have requested the free tickets. England won that September game 4-0 and has not lost to Hungary since 1962.

UEFA ・ 9 HOURS AGO