ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police Release New Details About Master P's Daughter Cause Of Death

By Regina Park
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UThi_0fwsrM2z00
Photo: Getty Images

Master P announced the devastating loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller , over the weekend. While the family grieves, law enforcement officials are working to determine how Tytyana died.

Sources with the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ they found preliminary evidence to suggest Tytyana died from a drug overdose . Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene where Tytyana passed away, leading authorities to believe drugs may have been involved.

The sources told the outlet no substances were found, and an autopsy has been completed but the toxicology results could take weeks to get back.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that while fentanyl has not officially been determined to have been involved with Tytyana's death, if it shows up in the toxicology report, LAPD investigators are ready to find out who supplied the drugs .

Master P told TMZ, " The only way that we're going to heal and grow from this is with the truth . It has been a long and painful journey for our family, my daughter has been battling with this since 2015. Mental health issues and substance abuse is a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony ."

The rapper-entrepreneur also told the outlet that he is "committed to invest my time, resources and passion to help other families affected by these same issues . Our healing process will not end in grief, we will celebrate my daughter's life. Tytyana was inspiring, uplifting, artistic, and a loving person who deeply cared for others."

Tytyana was one of Master P's four daughters. She was 29 years old.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 58

Carmen Sanchez
2d ago

sorry for the loss. she has been a drug addict for years why are they trying so hard to find who sold her the drugs she had to get them from somewhere. so now blame the supplier.

Reply(3)
6
Ms......
2d ago

I saw drug abuse growing up, and I realize some will repeat the destruction, but I don't understand the attraction to drugs. people chemistry are different some people are more curious than others. but, seeing in general what drugs do, I don't get trying them period.

Reply(1)
6
Kurtis Baylor
2d ago

RIP young Lady!And P I've never lost a child so I don't know what you feel, so I'll stop there!God Speed my Brother be with you!

Reply
4
Related
sgvcitywatch.com

Natural Causes Possibly Behind Man’s Death Outside Glendora Walmart

GLENDORA - A man was found deceased near a driveway at the Glendora Walmart Thursday night, police said. Police and firefighters were called around 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to the Glendora Walmart parking lot, 1950 Auto Center Dr., June 2 on a report of a man down possibly suffering a medical emergency. The man was pronounced dead there, according to Lt. Michael Henderson of the Glendora Police Department.
GLENDORA, CA
CBS LA

Procession held for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after being injured in training accident

A procession was held Friday to escort the body of LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after he suffered a spinal cord injury during a training exercise at Elysian Park Academy.The procession will follow a route from Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center to the Los Angeles County coroner's facility. Tipping, who worked out of the Devonshire Division, died Sunday at the medical center three days after being injured in a training accident at the academy. According to LAPD Chief Michael Moore, Tipping was working as a bike instructor engaged in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer. During the exercise, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury. Other officers present initiated CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived.Moore called Tipping "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him.''Tipping is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, his stepfather Bob, his siblings Kat and Tyler and his girlfriend, Brittany, according to the LAPD.Funeral services are pending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside

A woman was in custody Thursday for allegedly stealing another woman’s SUV, which had the victim’s child in the rear seat, police said. Officers were sent to 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a kidnapping, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Two charged for follow-home robbery

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Follow-Home Robbery Task Force has arrested two suspects who allegedly robbed a group of men on April 20 after following them from a restaurant in Beverly Grove to a rented home on Coldwater Canyon Drive. Authorities said they solved the case after one suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
LYNWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Master P
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cause Of Death#Mental Health#Drugs#Lapd#Instagram
KTLA

Additional arrest made in February killing in Long Beach

Another suspect has been taken into custody for the February killing of 31-year-old Nashon Wall, the Long Beach Police Department announced Wednesday. Officers arrested Jalen Jackson, 19, of Long Beach, for the Feb. 2 shooting of Wall, a resident of Signal Hill who was found gunned down next to his parked vehicle near Atlantic Avenue […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Officer injured in head-on crash in Whittier

A Whittier Police Department officer was injured Friday morning following a violent head-on collision between their police cruiser and another vehicle. The crash was reported at around 1:15 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Mills Avenue in Whittier. While the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following reports of pain, the lone occupant and driver of the other vehicle were uninjured. Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to both the WPD cruiser and the van it collided with. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to conduct the investigation, and were working to determine what led to the collision. 
WHITTIER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino

A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On May 24, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a shooting. Officers responded and found the shooting was related to a robbery that occurred at a business located in the 300 block of W. Baseline Street. During the robbery, one suspect, Davyon Dashawn Jenkins-Welch, allegedly fired several rounds at employees, narrowly missing them.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in Bell after vehicle stolen with 5-month-old baby inside

On Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a stolen vehicle with a 5-month-old baby inside. According to authorities, the parent stopped near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue in South L.A. to inspect a flat tire. When she exited the vehicle the female suspect jumped into the car and drove away with the mother's child in the back seat. The mother was able to track the vehicle because her cellphone which was still inside. Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the vehicle, which was found near the area of Gage and Fishburn Avenues in Bell. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.She was taken into custody without incident. Her identity has not been released at this time.The 5-month-old was found inside the vehicle, unharmed and was reunited with the mother.A rescue ambulance was requested at the scene as a precaution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy