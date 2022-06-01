Police Release New Details About Master P's Daughter Cause Of Death

Photo: Getty Images

Master P announced the devastating loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller , over the weekend. While the family grieves, law enforcement officials are working to determine how Tytyana died.

Sources with the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ they found preliminary evidence to suggest Tytyana died from a drug overdose . Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene where Tytyana passed away, leading authorities to believe drugs may have been involved.



The sources told the outlet no substances were found, and an autopsy has been completed but the toxicology results could take weeks to get back.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that while fentanyl has not officially been determined to have been involved with Tytyana's death, if it shows up in the toxicology report, LAPD investigators are ready to find out who supplied the drugs .

Master P told TMZ, " The only way that we're going to heal and grow from this is with the truth . It has been a long and painful journey for our family, my daughter has been battling with this since 2015. Mental health issues and substance abuse is a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony ."

The rapper-entrepreneur also told the outlet that he is "committed to invest my time, resources and passion to help other families affected by these same issues . Our healing process will not end in grief, we will celebrate my daughter's life. Tytyana was inspiring, uplifting, artistic, and a loving person who deeply cared for others."

Tytyana was one of Master P's four daughters. She was 29 years old.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

