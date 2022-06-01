ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

State task force to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjXav_0fwsrGkd00

SAN FRANCISCO — California's first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harms perpetuated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods.

It also recommends the creation of a special office that would, in part, help African Americans descended from free or enslaved Black people in the country at the end of the 19th century document their eligibility for financial restitution.

The report, which runs 500 pages, will be the first government-commissioned study on harms against the African American community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by then-President Lyndon Johnson, task force Chair Kamilah Moore said.

"I hope that this report is used not only as an educational tool, but an organizing tool for people not only in California but across the U.S. to educate their communities," she said, adding that the report also highlights "contributions of the African American community and how they made the United States what it is despite ongoing oppression and degradation."

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the task force in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a study and plan. Cities and universities are taking up the cause with the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, becoming the first U.S. city to make reparations available to Black residents last year.

The task force voted in March to limit reparations to descendants, overruling reparations advocates who want to expand compensation to all Black people in the U.S.

The report, to be released by the state Department of Justice, marks the halfway point for the two-year task force's work. The draft report does not provide a comprehensive reparations plan, which is due to lawmakers next year.

The report is expected to lay out how California supported slavery before it was technically abolished and oppressed Black residents through discriminatory laws and practices in education, home ownership, employment and the courts.

African Americans make up nearly 6% of California's population yet they are overrepresented in jails and prisons. They were nearly 9% of people living below the poverty level and made up 30% of people experiencing homelessness in 2019, according to state figures.

Despite it being a "free" state, an estimated 1,500 enslaved African Americans lived in California in 1852, according to the draft report. The Ku Klux Klan flourished in California with members holding positions in law enforcement and city government. African American families were forced to live in segregated neighborhoods that were more likely to be polluted.

Moore said that a state Office of African American or American Freedmen Affairs could help African American residents file claims and trace their lineage to prove eligibility for individual restitution.

The task force in its draft report also recommends compensating people who were forced out of their homes for construction projects such as parks and highways and general renewal, as happened to San Francisco's historically Black and once-thriving Fillmore neighborhood.

"Other groups that have suffered exclusion, oppression, and downright destruction of human existence have received reparations, and we should have no less," said the Rev. Amos Brown, the committee's vice chair and pastor of Third Baptist Church in the Fillmore District.

Comments / 105

Dr Zaius
2d ago

nothing like making people who never owned slaves pay people who were never slaves reparations for something no one was alive to see

Reply(23)
116
Floyd Price
2d ago

California was never a slave state for starters. secondly after the civil war the ex slaves did get reparations by given them 10 acres of land from the old plantations. but was taken away after the Democrats got back into power in 1890s. if the Democrats want to repent those sins don't use tax dollars to do it.

Reply(9)
81
JOHN B
2d ago

since Americans this day had nothing to do with it give them reparation and send them.back to original home land .. since being free in America is not good enuff

Reply(5)
51
Related
CBS San Francisco

After California's groundbreaking slave reparations report, what next?

SACRAMENTO -- Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to publicly document its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans but wondered if the slew of recommendations in its report released this week will result in measurable change."The danger here is that everyone reads it and nods their heads and waits on the task force to initiate the response," said Justin Hansford, a longtime reparations advocate and professor of law at Howard, who called the report an exciting development. "We need to have universities, local governments, businesses and others working together to do their part to address...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California spends $11 million to promote 'red flag' gun law

SACRAMENTO - California is spending $11 million on education programs promoting wider use of "red flag" laws that are designed to temporarily take guns away from people who are deemed at risk of harming themselves or others, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. The money was included in the state budget he approved nearly a year ago, but the programs are now getting underway. Newsom announced the funding on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and as he continued promoting California's gun control efforts as a national model in response to recent mass shootings, including in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Uvalde, Texas; and Buffalo,...
UPI News

Reparations task force in California calls for 'comprehensive' compensation

June 1 (UPI) -- California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force on Wednesday released a report detailing the "innumerable harms" slavery caused for Black Americans while calling for "comprehensive reparations." The 500-page report, released Wednesday, found that slavery, Jim Crow laws, redlining and other government actions have created a widespread exclusion of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
State
California State
Local
California Education
State
Illinois State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Education
CBS San Francisco

Bid to create legal drug injection sites in San Francisco, Oakland advances

SACRAMENTO — California moved a step closer Wednesday to creating sites where people could legally use drugs under supervision designed to save them from dying if they overdose, over the objections of opponents who said the state would be enabling dangerous and illegal activity.The full Assembly will now consider allowing test programs in Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco, more than a year after the proposal narrowly passed the state Senate."We know that we are experiencing a crisis of overdose deaths, and these are preventable," said Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener. "This is one way to help keep people safe and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS San Francisco

4 a.m. last call could be coming to San Francisco, Oakland under new proposal

SAN FRANCISCO – Bars in San Francisco, Oakland and several other cities in California could be allowed to stay open until 4 a.m. under a new proposal brought on by two Bay Area lawmakers.State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney, both Democrats representing San Francisco, introduced Senate Bill 930 at a briefing on Friday. The measure would allow seven pilot cities across the state to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs and restaurants from 2 a.m. to as late as 4 a.m."California's one-size-fits-all approach to nightlife — requiring all alcohol sales to end at 2 am, whether in downtown...
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area renters fear end of eviction moratorium amid state rental assistance backlog

ANTIOCH – The state has been slow to pay the rental assistance it promised to tenants and landlords during the pandemic. Now thousands of Californians, including here in the Bay Area, are threatened with eviction in spite of the program that was supposed to prevent it.  A year ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom proudly announced a program to completely reimburse landlords for the unpaid rent people owed during the pandemic."100 percent of your back rent, taken care of," he said at the time.So, a lot of tenants and landlords scrambled to apply for the program, which was set to end on...
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC San Diego

California Congressman Proposes New Gas Relief Bill

Gas prices are once again at an all-time high with the average gallon costing $6.16 in California -- but it’s even higher in the Bay Area. “Gas prices keep going up up up, everything is going up, so we don’t know what to do,” said Gini Kim of San Jose.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Reparations#African Americans#Racism#Kerner Commission
CBS New York

Report: Omicron more deadly for older Americans than Delta

NEW YORK - COVID boosters for older Americans may be more important than ever, according to a new report, as studies suggest the current COVID wave is much bigger than we realize.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration are pushing hard to promote boosters now that it appears even vaccinated seniors could be vulnerable to COVID.Eighty-one-year-old Linda Hanhilammi tells CBS2's Dick Brennan she does whatever she can to keep safe from COVID."I think getting a vaccine is so important," she said. "Being double-boosted also gives me a feeling of protection."The CDC is urging older Americans to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

Judge orders stop to California’s pesticide spraying program

A California judge has ordered a halt to a state-run program of spraying pesticides on public lands and some private property, saying officials failed to assess the potential health effects as required. Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ordered the Department of Food and Agriculture to suspend all spraying under the Statewide Plant Pest Prevention and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California Court Rules That Bees Are Fish

In the latest installment of a yearslong legal debate over whether bees are fish, a California appeals court has ruled that, for the purposes of the state's Endangered Species Act, they are. Environmentalists petitioned the California Fish and Game Commission to add four bumblebee species to the list of at-risk...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Center Square

Utah families want judge to declare state's transgender ban unconstitutional

(The Center Square) - Two Utah families are asking a judge to decide a ban on transgender athletes in sports passed by lawmakers is unconstitutional. The ban "cannot survive constitutional scrutiny and it endangers transgender children," said Christine Durham, former chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court and senior counsel at Wilson Sonsini, the law firm representing the plaintiffs. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights are also representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in Utah's Third Judicial Court District, according to a news release from the ACLU.
UTAH STATE
Law & Crime

Unanimous Three-Judge Panel Rules Bees Are ‘Fish’: ‘We Are Tasked with Liberally Construing’ the California Endangered Species Act

Bees are fish, a California court (kind of) ruled on Tuesday. More precisely, a three-judge panel of a state appellate court found that certain invertebrate animal species, including bees, are legally contained under the same umbrella definition as “fish” under the terms of the Golden State’s homegrown Endangered Species Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy