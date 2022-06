Texas home construction may slow later this year as builders, which set a record pace in the first quarter, complete the homes they’ve started. Builders clocked about 16,000 homestarts in the first quarter, an increase of 681 units (4.5 percent) compared with the first quarter of last year, according to the Dallas Business Journal. The North Texas area is currently at an annual pace of 59,000 housing starts, but with the way things look this year and the myriad construction capacity issues builders are facing, that number is likely to only reach 46,000.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO