‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is a Mashup of the Things That Make Up Star Wars

By Gita Jackson
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Obi-Wan Kenobi—the latest Disney+ Star Wars thing, starring Ewan McGregor as the eponymous Jedi master—is really just a bunch of different Star Wars bits and pieces rearranged into a new whole. That’s what every Star Wars is, and what sometimes makes the franchise so great. In...

epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
TVLine

Obi-Wan Kenobi: James Earl Jones Confirmed as Voice of Darth Vader

Click here to read the full article. The Force is especially strong with Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Darth Vader, now that franchise icon James Earl Jones is confirmed to be voicing the Sith Lord on the Disney+ series. Jones made his Obi-Wan debut in this week’s third episode, uttering his first ominous words during a holo-conference with Reva the Inquisitor (played by Moses Ingram), who is hot on his longtime rival’s trail. Jones of course originated the voice of Anakin Skywalker’s masked alter ego in 1977’s Star Wars (aka Episode IV), then did same for Episodes V, VI and IX, as well as in...
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Actors Open Up About Their On Set Bromance

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally out in the wild on Disney+, fans have been excited to spend time with the Jedi master once again, continuing his story some 20 years since the character was last on screen. Set ten years after the climactic events of Star Wars Episode III:...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reiterates There Wasn't a Plan for Darth Maul

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, and they will see the return of some fan favorites from the Star Wars prequels. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. However, there is one character from the prequels you shouldn't expect to see in the series and that is Darth Maul. Originally, the character was killed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but was revealed to be alive in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made a live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, original writer Hossein Amini appeared on Script Apart and confirmed Maul was never meant to appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Grand Inquisitor Rupert Friend Confirms He Drew Direct Inspiration from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Set a decade after the fall of the Jedi order and Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker growing up with his aunt and uncle on the desert planet of Tatooine. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), is bent on hunting down the remaining Jedi in the galaxy. At his side are his Sith inquisitors who use the Dark Side of the Force as a tool in their hunt. Leading them is the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, wielding his double lightsaber and a determination to hunt down the Force users.
MOVIES
IndieWire

What the Darth Vader Reveal in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gets Right

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3] It is not hyperbole to call Darth Vader one of the most iconic villains of all time — and Disney just brought him back in the best way. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3 gave fans a wealth of live-action Vader, with Hayden Christensen donning the sleek helmet and James Earl Jones’ legendary voiceover. He commands the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), terrorizes a town, and duels Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), giving Star Wars fans a veritable feast of Vader footage with three whole episodes of the show...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Speaks Out on If Qui-Gon Jinn Could Have Saved Anakin Skywalker

In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans around the world learned the origins of Anakin Skywalker, the boy who would grow up to become Darth Vader. Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn took Anakin out of slavery and insisted on him becoming a Jedi, despite what the rest of the Jedi Council advised. This, as we know, turned out to seal the fate of the entire galaxy. That said, fans have always wondered what would have happened if Qui-Gon's plan would have gone as he intended.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 3 Turns Darth Vader Into the Scariest Star Wars Villain

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) is one of the most iconic villains of all time, even the most hardcore Star Wars fan got to admit he doesn’t do much in the main films. Be it due to technical limitations or age-ratings concerns, Darth Vader’s imposing figure was mainly built by his iconic armor and the bone-chilling voice of James Earl Jones. But when it comes to evil deeds, most of Darth Vader’s cruel actions happen out of frame, more suggested than shown. That all changed in Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the Disney+ series delivered the scariest live-action version of Darth Vader ever. Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Vader is powerful, ruthless, and willing to destroy innocent lives just to prove a point. And by showing this side of the Sith Lord, Obi-Wan Kenobi proves the Disney-era Darth Vader is a much scarier villain.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Books and Comics to Read Before The 'Obi-Wan' Series

Hello there! The famed Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has been a staple in the Star Wars universe since the beginning. Being the first to guide Luke Skywalker (and the world) on his first steps into the larger world of the Force. A mentor, a warrior, a negotiator, a friend, Kenobi has seen and done it all in the galaxy far, far away.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 3 Come Out on Disney+?

It’s truly been an exciting week for Star Wars fans, as last Friday (May 27) saw the release of the first two episodes of Disney+’s latest original Obi-Wan Kenobi, followed quickly by a bevy of announcements at Star Wars Celebration. But the excitement isn’t over… Another episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi is right around the corner!
TV SERIES
