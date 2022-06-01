ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Summers: More rate increases ahead to contain inflation

The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4330_0fwsnHCq00

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says the consensus on inflation last year was wrong, and that conventional forecasting models need to be evaluated. He says more interest rate hikes are needed to tame inflation.

#Inflation#Politics Federal#Treasury
The Herald News

The Herald News

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

