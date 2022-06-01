Larry Summers: More rate increases ahead to contain inflation

Related
Fed signals several half-percentage point hikes to come
The Federal Reserve means business when it comes to tightening monetary policy.
CNBC
Fed minutes point to more rate hikes that go further than the market anticipates
Fed minutes released Wednesday indicated that officials are prepared to move ahead with multiple 50 basis points interest rate increases. In addition, the Federal Open Market Committee said policy may have to move past “neutral” and into “restrictive” territory. The minutes indicate that members are hopeful...
CNBC
The Fed's Mary Daly says rate hikes should continue until inflation is tamed
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she backs raising rates aggressively until inflation comes down. "We need to do that expeditiously, and I see a couple of 50 basis point hikes immediately in the next couple of meetings to get there," Daly told CNBC. Daly said she sees some...
Fed may need to stick to half-point rate hikes - Mester
June 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may need to continue raising rates at the current clip through September unless there is "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked based on a range of data, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. Mester and other policymakers, including Fed...
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says 'brace yourself' for an economic hurricane caused by the Fed and Ukraine war
There are two main factors that has Dimon worried: So-called quantitative tightening, or QT, is scheduled to begin this month and will ramp up to $95 billion a month in reduced bond holdings. The other large factor worrying Dimon is the Ukraine war and its impact on commodities, including food...
FOXBusiness
US economy could be headed toward recession, economist warns: '100% odds' of global slowdown
The U.S. economy could be barreling toward a recession in the next year, as persistently high inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve weighs on growth. Greg Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, warned in a new analyst note that the odds of an economic downturn in the U.S. over the course of the next year are somewhere between 35% and 40%.
Investors See Real Estate as Best Hedge Against Inflation
Real estate investments have struggled recently, with the FTSE Nareit REIT index falling 11.95% year to date. But investors often view real estate as a hedge against inflation, which is particularly relevant now, with consumer prices soaring 8.3% in the 12 months through April. So you may not be shocked...
A recession just isn’t in the cards, BofA says. Instead, get ready for ‘extended weakness’
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. From billionaire investors to former Federal Reserve officials, recession predictions have flooded in since the start of the year. But despite the persistent headlines, many on Wall Street aren’t buying it.
U.S. firms show first hints of impact of Fed's policy tightening, survey shows
June 1 (Reuters) - The economy in the majority of regions in the United States expanded at a modest or moderate growth pace in April through late May and there were some tentative signs that the Federal Reserve's actions to cool demand were beginning to be felt, a Fed report showed on Wednesday.
Wall Street ends lower as economic data fails to ease rate hike angst
June 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday as investors bet that the latest economic data would do nothing to push the Federal Reserve off track from its aggressive interest rate hiking cycle aimed at taming run-away inflation. Data showed that while U.S. job openings fell in April,...
AOL Corp
Fears of a U.S. recession in 2022 are overblown: Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs, which previously estimated that there was a 35% chance of a recession within two years, is reiterating that a recession in the U.S. is not inevitable despite what stocks say. "While our growth forecast has long been below consensus, we believe fears of declining economic activity this year...
Washington Examiner
Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard says there are no planned pauses in rate hikes
Lael Brainard, the vice chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, dismissed the notion that the central bank will be pausing its interest rate hiking agenda anytime soon, even as fears of a recession grow. Brainard, who was nominated by President Joe Biden and sworn in last month, weighed in on the...
CNBC
The US economy is 'nowhere near a recession this year,' says an economist—but 2023 is a different story
With turmoil in the markets, high inflation and impending interest rate hikes that will make borrowing money more expensive, many Americans are wondering if the economy is heading toward a recession. Goldman Sachs chairman Lloyd Blankfein said last weekend that "it's certainly a very, very high risk factor," and consumers...
Yellen Says She Was Wrong About the ‘Path That Inflation Would Take’
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen conceded that she has been wrong about inflation and failed to anticipate how long it would last. Her comments come against the backdrop of soaring gas and food...
UPDATE 2-Fed's Brainard says 'very hard' to see case for September pause
(Adds interest rate futures data, more detail) June 2 (Reuters) - Calling high inflation the Federal Reserve’s “number one challenge,” Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Thursday said she backs at least a couple more half percentage point interest rate hikes, with more on tap if price pressures fail to cool.
Report: Economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, beats Wall Street predictions
June 3 (UPI) -- Led by gains in leisure and hospitality, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 390,000 in May, off from last year's figures, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. In May, the Labor Department said the economy added almost 430,000 jobs during...
Fed's Mester: more rate hikes ahead in 'painful' battle with inflation
(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to raise rates by a half-of-a-percentage point at each of its next two meetings, and then assess if inflation has moderated enough to slow the pace of rate hikes or if it needs to jack them up further, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.
International Business Times
S.Korea May Inflation Hits Near 14-yr High, Beats Expectations
South Korea's consumer inflation picked up more than expected in May to a near 14-year high on a global surge in materials and food costs, data showed on Friday, cementing the case for further interest rate raises. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.4% in May from a year before,...
Analysts raise Argentina 2022 inflation forecast to 72.6% - central bank
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Analysts consulted by Argentina’s central bank raised their inflation estimate for the South American country for 2022 to 72.6%, 7.5 percentage points above the previous month’s forecast, according to a monthly survey published Friday. Meanwhile, inflation for the month of May was expected to...
International Business Times
Euro's Losses Deepen After Inflation Data
The euro's losses deepened on Tuesday after data showing euro zone inflation hit a record high in May, but expectations the European Central Bank will soon hike rates kept the single currency on track for its best monthly performance in a year. Rising inflation is usually considered a precursor to...
