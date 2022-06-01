ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

First Drive: Audi’s Ferocious RS 3 Shows Why It’s the Best Compact Sport Sedan of the Year

By Robert Ross
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9GMo_0fwsnGK700

Click here to read the full article.

Audi ’s brand-new RS 3 is a ferocious little thing. It’s as if the carmaker’s smallest sedan is possessed by the spirit of a Jack Russell Terrier—or more extreme, a Tasmanian Devil—waiting to be unleashed at the will of its driver. Docile until riled, Audi ’s blistering banshee really gets up on its hind legs, capable of going toe-to-toe with just about anything made for real-world driving.

I like small cars with big personalities and power, and it’s a fact that some of the most rewarding ones to drive use the age-old hot-rodder’s formula of packing lots of engine into a small platform. It’s why compact coupes and sedans like the BMW 1M, various Mercedes-AMG C-Classes and, of course, Audi’s smaller RS models offer such unbridled fun.

Now, after a year’s hiatus, the RS 3 returns, bringing with it all the attributes of its predecessor with a bit more of everything except size. Well, actually, it’s about an inch wider and about 60 pounds heavier, but it has also got 401 hp and 369 ft lbs of torque at 3,500 rpm, an increase of 7 hp and 15 ft lbs, respectively. Notably, the North American engine puts out a few more horses than versions made for the rest of the world. The RS 3 can embarrass cars with power plants twice as large, getting from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, an improvement of 0.3 seconds over the 2020 model. Fragile egos and those desiring bragging rights may check the 180 mph track-speed option. Pay more, go faster. In fact, the model set the all-time lap record for a compact car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, with a time of 7 minutes, 40.748 seconds. But as we’ve often noted, numbers are academic and, for the most part, irrelevant when describing the dynamic capabilities of a model like the RS 3. Forget counting, it’s so much more fun to just get in and drive .

To do that, Audi’s hospitable team invited us to Spring Mountain Raceway in Pahrump, Nev. The trip from Los Angeles and back was opulently accomplished in the new Audi S8 (a story for a future installment). That very quick blast through the deserted desert abruptly ended at the “Welcome to Pahrump” sign, after which one suffers a five-mile crawl through town at a heavily enforced 35 mph—which felt like the speed of glue—leaving time to count no fewer than a half-dozen fireworks vendors and multiple storefronts purveying firearms, cannabis and plenty of “loose” slots. But once safely inside the well-gated track and its community, we were greeted by a brightly colored RS 3 fleet in colors like Kemora Gray, Python Yellow, Turbo Blue and the model’s scorching debut hue, Kyalami Green. Our mission was to hammer the RS 3 both on the track and on a road course through the barren-but-beautiful desert highways on either edge of California and Nevada. Night drifting on the skidpad followed dinner.

It always brings me up short when, in a particular situation, a friend or stranger suddenly “reads my mind,” able to finish my thought or sentence. The Audi RS 3 can do that. Maybe it’s down to the car’s ideal balance, all-wheel-drive Quattro drivetrain or the brilliant engine that begs to be throttled within an inch of its 2.5-liter life. This mill has a rich heritage, beginning with the 1980 Audi Quattro, and is the only Audi five-banger made today, apart from the one in Audi’s TT. Its history goes back to some of the most accomplished racing cars in the Audi stable, like the 1984 Audi Rallye Quattro A2, one of the greatest Group B rally cars of all time, which was present, courtesy of our Audi hosts, Mark Dahncke and Steven Marks, who inveigled the Audi Tradition historical division to bring it and three other priceless Audi race cars from Ingolstadt to the trackside garage attached to our lodgings.

Talk about inspiration and authenticity! Rolled out of the garage, into the pits and fired up, the Rallye Quattro A2 was louder than a rented machine gun at a Las Vegas firing range. Though hugely attenuated, the RS 3 cackles with the same staccato cadence, thanks to the 1-2-4-5-3 firing order that is the turbocharged engine’s inimitable vocal signature. At higher rpm, it’s a sound no less inspiring than the song of a Ducati bevel-drive twin or a Ferrari V-12 , especially through the optional RS sport exhaust system.

But an engine alone does not a great car make, and the RS 3 has plenty of other winning attributes that, together, make the whole machine greater than the sum of its parts. Audi’s seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission engages gears instantly, and has a bulletproof track record in motorsport competition. Standard RS Sport suspension with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) dispenses with previous Audi Magnetic Ride, and in Performance mode optimizes cornering at only a slight sacrifice of comfort. In Comfort mode, the car is a perfectly delightful highway cruiser, though a quick swipe of the central touchscreen unleashes Mr. Hyde.

Naturally, brakes are uprated from the four-cylinder A3 and even S3 models, with six-piston calipers clamping 14.8-inch steel discs in front. Available 15-inch ceramic fronts shed 22 pounds, look great and keep the stylish 19-inch cast aluminum wheels squeaky clean. Available 5-Y spoke wheels can be had with optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R motorsport tires, but you’ll have to sign a waiver to get them, as these are strictly for the track.

The track is precisely where we experienced the RS 3’s handling chops and imperturbable traction, due largely to the RS Torque Splitter. The RS 3 is the first Audi model to use the new rear end, a component that distributes drive torque for the rear axle fully variably between the left and right rear wheels. The result is improved stability, especially on wet surfaces, and agility during fast cornering in wet or dry situations. The RS Torque Splitter is fully integrated into Audi drive select, which offers five different modes, from Comfort to RS Performance—the latter designed for track use to minimize oversteer and understeer in fast cornering. RS Torque Rear mode allows for controlled drifts, aptly demonstrated at Spring Mountain with a wicked nighttime course illuminated by stadium-strength lighting.

At saner speeds, or even standing still, the RS 3 is an alluring design. Audis have always been “designers’ cars,” relatively understated and without gratuitous embellishments that can grow old fast. Which is not to say the RS 3 doesn’t have some performance-enhancing details that are quite visually appealing. Solid and sure-footed, the 2022 model is distinguished by a more aggressive stance and more sculpted panels than the previous version introduced in 2017.

The most noticeable difference is at the front, where the gloss-black honeycomb Singleframe grill—with air-gulping intakes on either side—is given a face by matrix-design LED headlamps with digital DRL, and a novel checkered-flag design that animates on startup and shutdown. The car’s demeanor is emboldened by wider fender flares at all four corners, embellished by a massive fender air vent aft of each front wheel arch.

The semi-transparent black glass roof contrasts nicely with the paint color and conceals a sunscreen in the headliner, which should be an option for purists like this driver who despise sunroofs on performance cars. Around back, the gloss-black theme continues with a rear spoiler, RS-specific rear bumper with integrated diffusor and LED taillamps with their own novel start-up sequence. The available RS Sport exhaust system has fully variable flap control and massive, twin oval gloss-black tailpipes at either side. Incidentally, no artificial sounds are amplified within the cabin; the RS 3’s exhaust note is pure and authentic.

The interior is a businesslike place to be, and a comfortable one at that. Black is the theme inside the RS 3, and the only color available. Which is fine, especially since the eight-way, heated power front sport seats are upholstered in fine Nappa leather with RS embossing and RS-spec honeycomb stitching, which can be chosen in black, red, or Kyalami Green. Other green interior accents also add excitement to an otherwise sober design.

Infotainment is easily accomplished via the 10.1-inch, dash-mounted touchscreen, and the many driver-assistance systems that usually cost extra on other German marques are standard, including lane departure and park assist. On sale this summer, the RS 3 has a base price of $58,900. If going all-in, expect to nudge $73,000, and add a modest $3,900 for an Audi Exclusive special paint color. It’s hard to imagine getting so gratifying a car for less money . . . or even for a lot more.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Maserati’s Gorgeous New MC20 Cielo Spyder Is Like Driving a Supercar Made of Sky

Click here to read the full article. In director Federico Fellini’s atmospheric opus La Dolce Vita, roadsters play as pivotal a role in the meandering storyline as do its glamorous Romans. Could anyone imagine actress Anita Ekberg’s flowing blonde mane contained by a closed-up coupé? Channeling that free-spirited theme, Maserati has just-unveiled the MC20 Cielo Spyder, which expands the MC20 supercar’s persona into a more extroverted and seemingly care-free direction. Yet, as we learned at the car’s debut here in Italy’s Motor Valley, the new Cielo—Italian for “sky”—has, in fact, incorporated rather reasonable, engineering-focused ways to make blowing your hair back...
CARS
Robb Report

Who Says Volvos Are Boring? This Sporty P1800 Restomod Will Star at Monterey Car Week

Click here to read the full article. One of the coolest Volvos in recent memory is coming to the US. Cyan Racing will bring its gorgeous P1800 restomod stateside for this year’s Monterey Car Week, according to Motor1.com. Car enthusiasts in the US won’t just get the chance to admire the car up close, though. They’ll also be able to snap up one of their own. Volvo may be best known for the safety and reliability of its vehicles, but there have been times during its 95-year history when it has let loose and had some fun. Perhaps no car is a...
CARS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New GLC SUV Pairs Subtle Refinement With a Hybrid Powertrain

Click here to read the full article. The GLC may have been Mercedes-Benz’s best-selling model the last couple of years, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. The German luxury automaker has just unveiled the upcoming 2023 edition of its mid-sized crossover SUV. With a subtly updated design, a host of new high-tech features and a new hybrid powertrain, the new GLC300 showcases two of Mercedes’s most venerable talents: refinement and the ability to adapt. Rather than reimagine the GLC, the automaker has focused on improving—and modernizing—the SUV. This comes through most clearly in its updated design. At first blush,...
CARS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Hellucination,’ Speedkore’s Latest Menacing 1,000 HP Dodge Charger Restomod

Click here to read the full article. Speedkore knows exactly how to get the best out of a classic American performance vehicle. The custom shop was enlisted by Stellantis design chief Ralph Gilles to help reimagine his 1968 Dodge Charger. The resulting restomod has been dubbed “Hellucination” and it’s as fast as it is mean thanks its 1,000 hp powerplant. It makes sense that Gilles would turn to Speedkore to give the legendary muscle car some new life. Last year, the Wisconsin-based tuner built a similar car for Kevin Hart, though that one was based on the 1970 model year version of...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Robb Report

International Treasure? Nicolas Cage Is Unloading His Private Bahamas Island for $7.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Nicholas Cage is feeling the unbearable weight of one massive private island. The Oscar-winning actor, who once owned as many as 15 luxury homes, sold off the majority of his real estate portfolio roughly a decade ago to pay back a hefty tax debt. (You might also remember reading how he blew his $150 million fortune on outlandish things like a… dinosaur skull.) But he’s still struggling to offload Leaf Cay in the Bahamas. The idyllic island, which is located in the Exumas archipelago about 85 miles southeast of Nassau, was reportedly purchased by the...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Queen Elizabeth Just Wore a Rarely Seen Cartier Brooch That She Received for Her 19th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. When attending a flower show, you typically don’t want to try to compete with the blooms on display. But if you’re Queen Elizabeth II, that rule doesn’t apply. On Monday, the queen wore a stunning, rarely seen brooch during a trip to the Chelsea Flower Show. The pin, featuring pink and blue sapphires, rubies and diamonds, depicts a floral bouquet—fitting, given the nature of the queen’s visit. It was originally a gift from her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, on the occasion of her 19th birthday, People reported. The brooch, made by Cartier,...
WORLD
Robb Report

Manhattan’s Oldest Home, Built in 1795, Is Hitting the Market for the First Time in Over 200 Years

Click here to read the full article. You now have a chance to own a piece of New York City history. The oldest single-family home in Manhattan—that still functions as a residence—has just hit the market for $8.9 million. Located within the St. Marks Place Historic District in the East Village, the storied Federal-style abode was built in 1795 for Nicholas William Stuyvesant. He was a prominent New York landowner and the great-great-grandson of Peter Stuyvesant (you know, one of the Dutchmen who founded the Big Apple). Fittingly sited on Stuyvesant Street in between East 9th and 10th streets, the townhouse is...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Cars#Compact Cars#Audi Tt#Vehicles#First Drive#Tasmanian#Mercedes#Rs#North American
Robb Report

Ukraine Is Resurrecting the World’s Largest Plane to Honor Its Fallen Pilots

Click here to read the full article. The world’s largest plane was destroyed earlier this year when Russia invaded Ukraine, but its supersized successor could soon hit the skies. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced the country will build a second Antonov An-225 Mriya to replace the first and only example, which was destroyed at an airfield near Kyiv in late February. During an online meeting with Ukrainian students last Thursday, the president said the new aircraft would be dedicated to the pilots killed in the war. In particular, those who fell while defending Mariupol. “To build a Mriya for the sake of...
MILITARY
Robb Report

‘Miracle Mop’ Inventor Joy Mangano Lists Her Historic Long Island Estate for $20 Million

Click here to read the full article. Noted Gilded Age architect Stanford White may have originally designed this estate back in 1917, but it really could be known as the house that mops built. Sprawled out over nine acres on Long Island’s North Shore, the 22,000-square-foot mansion—dubbed Swan Manor—was purchased for $1.35 million in 2000 by Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano and has since undergone millions in renovations. “I’d say about 90 percent of the property has been renovated since Joy bought it,” listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International tells Robb Report. A few of those updates include the...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Why This 118-Year-Old Fragrance Brand Only Opens Stores in the World’s Best Hotels

Click here to read the full article. The who’s who of Hamburg flocked to the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in May for the prestigious property’s quasquicentennial celebration. More than a thousand guests reveled from the basement kitchen to the penthouse suite, commemorating a hospitality legacy 125 years strong. And just inside the lobby, flanking the red carpet, was another German legacy label (well, a German-French-American one, at that): the haute parfumerie Krigler, with its tenth and newest boutique, opened inside Vier Jahreszeiten in time for the celebration. Krigler is itself 118 years old, and this opening was actually a return to...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

The Elegant Gardens at This $12 Million Long Island Estate Were Inspired by the Palace of Versailles

Click here to read the full article. Step back in time at this magnificent, eight-acre estate in Brookville, New York, just 28 miles from Manhattan. This Long Island estate, called Haut Bois, was built in 1916 and retains its carefully preserved French Chateau aesthetic. The eight-acre, $12.195 million property was initially inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge, which was later expanded into the Palace of Versailles by Louis XIV. The home has a brick and stucco exterior and was built by renowned American architect and interior designer Ogden Codman Jr., an early preservationist and co-author of one of the most important...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

How Orlebar Brown Turned Wham!’s Music Video for ‘Club Tropicana’ Into a Perfect Summer Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Watching the music video for Club Tropicana, Wham!’s 1983 hit, one could easily mistake the poolside revery for an Orlebar Brown campaign. While the British brand wasn’t yet in existence—this year, it’s celebrating its 15th anniversary while Wham! celebrates its 40th—the purveyor of suave beachwear is a sartorial manifestation of the “fun and sunshine” of which the Brit Pop duo sang. And given their mutual milestones, it seems fated that the band...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $170 Million Miami Waterfront Compound Has 3 Homes and Its Own Private Park

Click here to read the full article. With the purchase of this $170 million Miami Beach compound, you can have one of the priciest residential properties in all of South Florida—and do some good.  The collection of estates at 16, 18, 22 and 24 La Gorce Circle, located on the prestigious guard-gated La Gorce Island, were once owned by the late M. Lee Pearce, a doctor, philanthropist, investor and entrepreneur who died in 2017. Dr. Pearce, who owned hospitals, medical facilities and banks, paid roughly $3.1 million in the 1980s for all four properties. The trust of Dr. Pearce currently owns...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This New Modular Explorer Yacht Can Be Built in 3 Different Sizes Depending on Your Needs

Click here to read the full article. Roberto Curtò’s newest concept Qube has many facets, just like its geometric namesake. Taking cues from modular yacht design, which came to life in 2011, the new explorer yacht is replete with multipurpose spaces that give you a little more versatility than a traditional vessel. The wide-open aft deck, for instance, doubles as a space to store your tender and an alfresco entertaining spot. Furthermore, Qube is available in an array of sizes to cater to different needs. There’s a standard 213-foot model for full-fledged expeditions, along with a mid-range 164-footer and a 98-foot pocket...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Joby’s Air Taxi Fleet Is One Step Closer to Launch After Receiving Its First FAA Certificate

Click here to read the full article. One down and two to go for Joby Aviation. The Bay Area-based air taxi startup announced on Thursday that it received its Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). That doesn’t mean you’ll be able to book a trip on one of its air taxis just yet, but that day is getting closer. While the news represents a major milestone for the company, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. Joby can now officially begin operating its air taxi service, but it still needs to receive two...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This $60 Million Chateau-Style Mansion in Houston Comes With a Second Full-Size House

Click here to read the full article. They say everything is bigger in Texas, but this piece of real estate takes the cake. The Lodge in Hunters Creek, Houston, which is up for private sale with Icon Global, spans a sizable 9 acres and comes with a giant $60 million price tag. That makes it the most expensive off-market listing in the supersized state, according to the agency. (The priciest publicly listed home in Texas is still the $170 Million Mesa Vista Ranch, which has been struggling to find a buyer since 2017.) Conveniently nestled between the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country...
HOUSTON, TX
Robb Report

Robb Report

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy