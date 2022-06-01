ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Seiko’s New Sky-Blue Watch Honors the Brand’s Origins

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
Grand Seiko ’s latest watch is a sky-blue tribute to the neighborhood where the brand was born.

Dubbed the Ginza Limited Edition SBGH297, the timepiece’s dial is covered with a street map of Ginza, Tokyo. It’s here founder Kintaro Hattori opened a watch repair shop in 1881 and laid the foundation for Seiko. In 2017, Grand Seiko split off to become an independent luxury label focused on high-end designs like this.

The commemorative model sports a 40mm stainless-steel case that is brushed and polished using Grand Seiko’s signature Zaratsu technique. In addition to its striking grid-like design, the face is finished in the industry’s hottest hue, which can be traced back to the wildly popular Tiffany’s Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus. It’s meant to evoke the afternoon sky above the aforementioned luxury shopping district.

Elsewhere, the watch is fitted with steel hour and minute hands, matching steel markers, a contrasting blue seconds hand and a date indication at 3 o’clock. Grand Seiko’s signature lion emblem, which it started using in the 1960s, can also be found on the sapphire crystal caseback.

The timepiece runs on the watchmaker’s hi-beat Calibre 9S85 automatic movement, which achieves a 55-hour power reserve.

Expected to hit the market by the end of June, the steel rarity will be the newest addition to Grand Seiko’s Heritage Collection. This series is best known for its reinterpretations of the brand’s earliest timepieces. Other models of the collection include reimagined versions of the 44GS and G2GS, which were both originally introduced in 1967.

This isn’t the first time the brand has referenced its birthplace, either. Seiko unveiled two horological tributes of its own to mark its 140th-anniversary last fall. Released in October 2021, both limited editions had dial designs that mirrored Ginza’s cobblestone streets.

The Ginza Limited Edition SBGH297 will be available in Japan only for $6,040 by the end of June. Limited to 260 pieces, it will be fittingly stocked at just five stores throughout Ginza. Looks like you might have to plan a trip to Tokyo for this piece.

#Design#Jewelry#Grand Seiko#Tiffany#Heritage Collection
Robb Report

The Elegant Gardens at This $12 Million Long Island Estate Were Inspired by the Palace of Versailles

Click here to read the full article. Step back in time at this magnificent, eight-acre estate in Brookville, New York, just 28 miles from Manhattan. This Long Island estate, called Haut Bois, was built in 1916 and retains its carefully preserved French Chateau aesthetic. The eight-acre, $12.195 million property was initially inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge, which was later expanded into the Palace of Versailles by Louis XIV. The home has a brick and stucco exterior and was built by renowned American architect and interior designer Ogden Codman Jr., an early preservationist and co-author of one of the most important...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Who Says Volvos Are Boring? This Sporty P1800 Restomod Will Star at Monterey Car Week

Click here to read the full article. One of the coolest Volvos in recent memory is coming to the US. Cyan Racing will bring its gorgeous P1800 restomod stateside for this year’s Monterey Car Week, according to Motor1.com. Car enthusiasts in the US won’t just get the chance to admire the car up close, though. They’ll also be able to snap up one of their own. Volvo may be best known for the safety and reliability of its vehicles, but there have been times during its 95-year history when it has let loose and had some fun. Perhaps no car is a...
CARS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Hellucination,’ Speedkore’s Latest Menacing 1,000 HP Dodge Charger Restomod

Click here to read the full article. Speedkore knows exactly how to get the best out of a classic American performance vehicle. The custom shop was enlisted by Stellantis design chief Ralph Gilles to help reimagine his 1968 Dodge Charger. The resulting restomod has been dubbed “Hellucination” and it’s as fast as it is mean thanks its 1,000 hp powerplant. It makes sense that Gilles would turn to Speedkore to give the legendary muscle car some new life. Last year, the Wisconsin-based tuner built a similar car for Kevin Hart, though that one was based on the 1970 model year version of...
CARS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New GLC SUV Pairs Subtle Refinement With a Hybrid Powertrain

Click here to read the full article. The GLC may have been Mercedes-Benz’s best-selling model the last couple of years, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. The German luxury automaker has just unveiled the upcoming 2023 edition of its mid-sized crossover SUV. With a subtly updated design, a host of new high-tech features and a new hybrid powertrain, the new GLC300 showcases two of Mercedes’s most venerable talents: refinement and the ability to adapt. Rather than reimagine the GLC, the automaker has focused on improving—and modernizing—the SUV. This comes through most clearly in its updated design. At first blush,...
CARS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $170 Million Miami Waterfront Compound Has 3 Homes and Its Own Private Park

Click here to read the full article. With the purchase of this $170 million Miami Beach compound, you can have one of the priciest residential properties in all of South Florida—and do some good.  The collection of estates at 16, 18, 22 and 24 La Gorce Circle, located on the prestigious guard-gated La Gorce Island, were once owned by the late M. Lee Pearce, a doctor, philanthropist, investor and entrepreneur who died in 2017. Dr. Pearce, who owned hospitals, medical facilities and banks, paid roughly $3.1 million in the 1980s for all four properties. The trust of Dr. Pearce currently owns...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

How Orlebar Brown Turned Wham!’s Music Video for ‘Club Tropicana’ Into a Perfect Summer Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Watching the music video for Club Tropicana, Wham!’s 1983 hit, one could easily mistake the poolside revery for an Orlebar Brown campaign. While the British brand wasn’t yet in existence—this year, it’s celebrating its 15th anniversary while Wham! celebrates its 40th—the purveyor of suave beachwear is a sartorial manifestation of the “fun and sunshine” of which the Brit Pop duo sang. And given their mutual milestones, it seems fated that the band...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Tag Heuer Just Revived Its Coveted 1974 ‘Dark Lord’ Chronograph

Click here to read the full article. The Dark Lord reigns again! TAG Heuer has remade its most coveted historical model in a modern special edition piece. Nicknamed the “Dark Lord” due to its all-black dial and matte PVD case, this particular iteration of its famed Monaco watch (made famous on Steve McQueen’s wrist in Le Mans) was first introduced in the 1974 and, in recent years, the vintage version has become an auction block darling. The blackening treatment, which is now pervasive in watchmaking, was entirely new at the time and was one of the first PVD-coated watches. Only 100 to...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Robb Report

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
