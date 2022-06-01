Vladimir Putin's Top Minister Shoots Down Reports Russian Leader Is Dying Of Cancer
Vladimir Putin's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov refuted reports that the leader is dying from cancer, claiming there is no evidence supporting such assertions.
Vladimir Putin's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov refuted reports that the leader is dying from cancer, claiming there is no evidence supporting such assertions.
Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.https://radaronline.com/
Comments / 0