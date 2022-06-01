ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: 36 shots fired by rival gangs in Coney Island gun battle

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Two rival gangs fired three dozen shots at each other in a brazen caught-on-video gun battle in Brooklyn’s Coney Island, police said Wednesday.

Two groups of four men each faced off on Mermaid Ave. near W. 24th St. about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. At least five of the men opened fire, cops said.

Startling surveillance video released by the NYPD shows at least three of the men in one group raising their arms in unison and letting off a volley of shots. The rival gang returned fire from outside the camera’s range.

The group caught on video retreated down Mermaid Ave. while their adversaries ran into a NYCHA high-rise apartment building around the corner on W. 25th St., cops said.

A total of 36 shots were fired, but nobody was struck, according to cops. Some property was damaged.

Police believe the shooters are from rival gangs.

Cops released surveillance images of five suspects and are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

