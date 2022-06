On May 24, 2022, Dr. Ralph D. Elliott, a Richmond County native and a 1962 Warsaw High School graduate, gives the family of Dr. Jason E. Perry the Dr. Ralph D. Elliott Award for Outstanding Service to Workforce Credentialing and Continuing Education. The award was recently established at the RCC Educational Foundation to annually recognize excellence in workforce credential, continuing education instruction, recognize an instructor, and opening new avenues for the advancement of credential or continuing education.

