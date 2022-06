For many people, the hot summer days are often spent swimming at a lake or pool. But before you help your child suit up, it's important to consider some safety tips. The old saying about waiting an hour after eating before swimming isn't entirely true. It's OK to swim immediately after a light meal or snack. If your child feels lethargic after eating a heavy meal, however, encourage a break before swimming.

