HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As more and more electric vehicles hit the road, first responders are preparing to adapt to the unique emergencies the new technology could bring. Huntington firefighters had the opportunity on Thursday to get hands-on training in this and became the first career department in the country to do so with West Virginia University's unique program in high demand.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO