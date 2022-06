A Sioux City man was arrested the evening of May 15 after letting himself into an upscale downtown bar that wasn't open and making drinks for himself. At around 6:43 p.m. May 15, Sioux City Police officers were called to the Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St. The caller reported that about a half an hour earlier, a man had gone into the Crown Bar "and made a mess and made some drinks for himself," according to a criminal complaint. The bar was not open at the time and was roped off.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO