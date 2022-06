SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two early morning tornadoes struck Minnehaha County during severe storms on Memorial Day. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Thursday that the NWS confirmed an tornado touched down briefly in Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. It traveled a third of a mile with peak winds of 90 mph. The tornado damaged residential structures and felled multiple trees.

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO