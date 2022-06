Like many who heard the news of yet another school shooting in the United States, one mother took to Twitter to express her fears and frustrations about sending children to school under such conditions. In a Twitter thread that struck a chord with many, writer and tutor Wren Wallis shined a light on the harsh reality of being a child in this country where the cost of education is often their health—and in some cases, their lives. "My baby is in third grade. She lugs a binder of Pokemon cards to school to swap them on the playground at recess. Her socks are always mismatched & she wears a dinosaur hoodie," Wallis tweeted.

UVALDE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO