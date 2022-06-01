ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Girl, 16, walking into Brooklyn juice bar stabbed in back by stranger in unprovoked attack

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

A 16-year-old girl walking into a Brooklyn juice bar was stabbed in the back by a stranger in an apparently unprovoked attack, startling video released by the NYPD on Wednesday shows.

The teen was entering the Urban Juice Bar and Grill on Rutland Road near Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville about 6 p.m. on May 22 when her attacker — a knife in one hand and a bottle of water in the other — crept up behind her.

The assailant jabbed the teen in her back left shoulder with the knife without warning and dashed off.

Medics took the teen to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was treated and released.

On Wednesday afternoon, cops named the suspect as 20-year-old Osie Lewis and asked the public’s help tracking him down.

He is described as about 150 pounds with a thin build, black hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a white lion image on the back, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

