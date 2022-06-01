ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

SEE IT: Bronx auto shop worker robbed at gunpoint, punched in head

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

A crook was caught on video holding a gun to a Bronx auto shop worker’s head during a frightening robbery, police said Wednesday.

The gunman, wearing a black ski mask, confronted workers inside Bx Auto Concept on Manida St. near Viele Ave. in Hunts Point about 4:20 p.m. on Friday, cops said.

One worker walked away while the other, told to empty his pockets, tossed his cell phone and credit cards on the garage floor, then got on his stomach at the direction of the crook, surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

At that point, the gunman reached down and pointed his pistol at the victim’s head while rifling through his pockets He walloped him in the head with his free hand hand before running off with the victim’s valuables.

The victim did not need medical attention.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the gunman and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Unlicensed driver high on drugs rear-ends man on scooter stopped at light, fatally drags him down Brooklyn street: NYPD

An unlicensed driver who rear-ended a man on a scooter and dragged him to his death on a Brooklyn admitted to cops she was high on drugs, authorities said Thursday. “I did blow and PCP,” suspect Rachel Golden, 45, told cops after her arrest. She is charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash Wednesday afternoon in Clinton Hill in which she’s accused of driving a gray SUV into scooter ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Surveillance image released of suspect in hate crime stabbing of Asian man on Brooklyn subway train

Cops have released surveillance images of the suspect in the stabbing of an Asian man on a Brooklyn subway train — and have determined the incident was a hate crime. The 39-year-old victim first got into an argument with three kids on the F train platform at the East Broadway station on the Lower East Side at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. He then stepped onto a Brooklyn-bound train, where the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Suspect arrested for kicking man to death during 2020 argument in Harlem liquor store

A suspect has been arrested for kicking a homeless man to death during a 2020 argument in a Harlem liquor store, police said Thursday. Juan Jimenez, 43, was nabbed last Friday and charged with manslaughter. He is also homeless, according to cops. On Oct. 4, 2020, Jimenez got into an argument with Francisco Sierra Lopez, also 43, inside a liquor store near Broadway and W. 125th St. about 1:30 ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man’s shoving death ruled a homicide; police seek two men involved

A Bedford-Stuyvesant man succumbed to head injuries that he suffered when he was shoved to the ground last week in front of his Brooklyn home, police said Friday. Victor Vega, 63, died at Kings County Hospital on Monday from the head trauma suffered in the fall. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner declared his death a homicide. Vega was attacked May 25 about 8:25 p.m. in front of his home ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Daily News

Man slashed, beaten when he confronts group of men outside Queens club over inappropriate comment to girlfriend

A man who confronted a group of men outside a Queens hotspot over an inappropriate comment they made to his girlfriend was slashed and beaten by them, police said Thursday. The victim and his girlfriend were leaving Lima Restaurant & Bar on Northern Blvd. at 85th St. in Jackson Heights when the attackers came up to them and made the offensive comment about 3:40 a.m. May 22, cops said. The ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

SEE IT: 36 shots fired by rival gangs in Coney Island gun battle

Two rival gangs fired three dozen shots at each other in a brazen caught-on-video gun battle in Brooklyn’s Coney Island, police said Wednesday. Two groups of four men each faced off on Mermaid Ave. near W. 24th St. about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. At least five of the men opened fire, cops said. Startling surveillance video released by the NYPD shows at least three of the men in one group raising their ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Long Island teenager arrested for school shooting threat

A Long Island teenager was arrested Friday for threatening to “remake the Texas shooting” at a local middle school, police said. The 15-year-old posted a video on Instagram Live on Tuesday threatening to go to Commack Middle School and imitate the Uvalde, Texas elementary school massacre that killed 19 kids and two adults, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. The youth who ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Girl, 16, walking into Brooklyn juice bar stabbed in back by stranger in unprovoked attack

A 16-year-old girl walking into a Brooklyn juice bar was stabbed in the back by a stranger in an apparently unprovoked attack, startling video released by the NYPD on Wednesday shows. The teen was entering the Urban Juice Bar and Grill on Rutland Road near Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville about 6 p.m. on May 22 when her attacker — a knife in one hand and a bottle of water in the other — crept ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Robbery#Property Crime#Bx Auto Concept#Hunts Point#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily News

Man disemboweled inside Queens apartment may have been killed by new roommate during boozy brawl: NYPD sources

A 35-year-old man found disemboweled inside his Queens apartment may have been murdered by a new roommate during a booze-fueled brawl, police sources said Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez was found dead inside his fourth-floor home on 40th Road near 100th St. in Corona about 6 p.m. Tuesday when a neighbor went to collect rent money, police sources said. He was discovered face down on the bed in a pool ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Off-duty FDNY EMT accused of assaulting NYPD cop after DWI crash gave fair warning, prosecutors say: ‘Do you want a headbutt?’

An off-duty FDNY EMT accused of headbutting an NYPD cop after being arrested for a drunken crash gave the officer fair warning, Staten Island prosecutors said Wednesday. “Do you want a headbutt?” EMT Nicholas McGowan — the son of two retired NYPD officers — asked the cop processing him at the 120th Precinct stationhouse early Tuesday before allegedly slamming his forehead into the side of the ...
Daily News

Motorcyclist dies in Queens parkway crash

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died early Wednesday after he slammed into a brick fence on a Queens parkway, sending him flying into a nearby residential yard, police said. Thomas Hardy was speeding down Utopia Parkway in Fresh Meadows when he lost control of his Honda CBR650R about 12:30 a.m., cops said. The motorcycle hit a brick fence near Jewel Ave. and Hardy was thrown from his bike, landing ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man gets 15-year federal prison term for providing cash for would-be ISIS fighter

An Uzbekistan citizen living in Brooklyn was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for offering financial support in American dollars to the terrorist group ISIS. Dilkhayot Kasimov, 34, was convicted for driving to Kennedy Airport in February 2015 with $1,600 cash that he handed directly to an aspiring teen terrorist to cover the youth’s travel and weapons expenses, officials said. The money ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Staten Island’s rich forgotten history is retold

Most New Yorkers don’t think much of Staten Island. In fact, they don’t think about it at all. And when they do, it’s about how different it is. With under half-a-million people, it’s the smallest borough and the whitest. Unlike the rest of the city, Staten Island voted for President Donald Trump twice. And it doesn’t have a subway. When it became part of New York City in 1898, it encountered ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Legislation would revoke an estimated 60,000 parking placards from NYC employees

A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

In the Trust we trust: Public Housing Preservation Trust can deliver for beleaguered NYCHA residents

In the waning hours of their session, the Assembly and Senate did something very big and potentially very good: They advanced the single best plan on the table to potentially save a falling-apart New York City Housing Authority whose residents have been plagued for a generation by leaks, mold, lead paint, rodents, broken elevators, broken boilers and, more than anything, a broken and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

How the Mets are approaching their big test against the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – The Amazin’s woke up in the City of Angels on Friday morning with the second-best winning percentage (.660) in the National League, and the third-best percentage in the majors. The only NL team in front of them was their opponent this weekend: the mighty Dodgers. “That’s a team that you have to go out there and you have to battle every single inning,” Starling Marte said. “They ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

Yankees Notebook: Josh Donaldson back in the lineup for series opener vs. Tigers

Josh Donaldson is back in the Yankees clubhouse and lineup. The infielder came off the injured list Friday in time to be back in the lineup for the series-opener against the Tigers at Yankee Stadium. He brings a potentially dangerous bat, and since he is appealing the one-game suspension, the spotlight is back on his incident with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. MLB confirmed that a date for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy