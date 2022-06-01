SEE IT: Bronx auto shop worker robbed at gunpoint, punched in head

A crook was caught on video holding a gun to a Bronx auto shop worker’s head during a frightening robbery, police said Wednesday.

The gunman, wearing a black ski mask, confronted workers inside Bx Auto Concept on Manida St. near Viele Ave. in Hunts Point about 4:20 p.m. on Friday, cops said.

One worker walked away while the other, told to empty his pockets, tossed his cell phone and credit cards on the garage floor, then got on his stomach at the direction of the crook, surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

At that point, the gunman reached down and pointed his pistol at the victim’s head while rifling through his pockets He walloped him in the head with his free hand hand before running off with the victim’s valuables.

The victim did not need medical attention.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the gunman and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.