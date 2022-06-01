ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Ancient Mayan City Unearthed at Mexican Construction Site

By Francesca Aton
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CR4w_0fwsjldM00

Click here to read the full article.

The ruins of an ancient Mayan city once populated with palaces, pyramids, and plazas was discovered on an industrial park construction site near Mérida, Mexico.

“We believe that possibly more than 4,000 people lived here,” said Carlos Peraza Lope, one of the archaeologists who led the excavation, in a Global News segment . “It was a large city where people from different social classes lived. There were priests, scribes who lived in the big palaces. Common people lived in smaller buildings made from perishable masonry materials.”

Dating from between 600 CE–900 CE, Xiol is comprised of 12 structures, including a main ceremonial center with a cenote, or a deep-water well. Two additional structures surrounding the ceremonial center likely served as elite residences.

According to INAH archaeologists who unearthed the site, called Xiol (meaning “spirit of man” in the Yucatec-Maya language), the find is a rare one, since it exhibits an architectural style that is common in the southern Yucatán peninsula, but rare in the north.

That style, known as Puuc, refers to ornate buildings that make use of smooth limestone surfaces and concrete cores. Chichen Itza is among the Mayan sites done in the style.

An additional 76 structures have been identified at Xiol, though they remain hidden under vegetation and have not yet been properly excavated. Large quantities of tools, pottery, and carved stone figures have also been found.

“We even have some tools the ancient Mayas used to build their buildings, to smooth and coat the carved stones with stucco and often with paint as well, either blue or red,” Peraza Lope said.

Additionally, researchers discovered 15 adult and children burials. These people were likely linked to the region’s nobility, and they were interred with obsidian and flint tools, ceremonial offerings, and other objects.

Remains of marine life were also discovered nearby, indicating that they city’s inhabitants ate fish caught along the local coast.

While the industrial park is still planned to be built, experts will also work to preserve the archaeological remains. Xiol is slated to open to the public before the end of this year.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
ARTnews

Aztec Home and Floating Gardens Over 800 Years Old Discovered in Mexico City

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists uncovered the ruins of a residential dwelling more than 800 years old, constructed during the Aztec Empire, in the Centro neighborhood of Mexico City, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said in a statement last week. The structure was discovered as part of a larger modernization project for electrical power substations. Spanning more than 4,300 square feet, the abode is believed to date from the late Postclassic period (1200-1521 C.E.) and would have been situated on the border of two neighborhoods in the Aztec Empire’s capital city, Tenochtitlan. Along with the dwelling, archaeologists...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed the 4,300-Year-Old Tomb of an Ancient Egyptian Dignitary

Click here to read the full article. The tomb of an ancient Egyptian official who would have been responsible for secret documents in the royal chancellery was discovered in the ancient Egyptian necropolis Saqqara, the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw said in a statement last week. Expanding on an earlier excavation, the team discovered the tomb while digging within a dry moat that encircles the larger Step Pyramid of Djoser, a complex built for the late pharaoh who ruled from approximately 2630 BCE–11 BCE. There, archaeologists uncovered the tomb’s decorated entrance facade, including hieroglyphic inscriptions, rough paintings,...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

134 Ancient Settlements Discovered Along Hadrian’s Wall in Britain

Click here to read the full article. A team of archaeologists has discovered 134 previously unknown settlements of peoples who lived along Hadrian’s Wall, a defensive fortification in England that dates back to ancient Roman times. Hadrian’s Wall was built as the Roman Empire pushed into Britain. Running from coast to coast, the wall marked the border between the conquered South and the unconquered North. A team of archaeologists have been studying the region above the Wall to better understand this borderland that was object of so much political, social, and military focus. This team of researchers, from Edinburgh University, published their...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Thousands of Prehistoric Hunting Pits Unearthed Beneath Stonehenge

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists have unearthed thousands of pits below Stonehenge that are believed to have been used by prehistoric hunters. Some of the pits are more than 10,000 years old. One was 13 feet wide and 6½ feet deep, making it the largest of its kind in northwest Europe, University of Birmingham and Ghent University researchers said. The entire site dates from between 8200 B.C. and 7800 B.C., revealing some of the earliest activity of hunter-gatherers around Stonehenge in the pit from the Mesolithic period, which followed the last Ice Age. At the time the largest known...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
ARTnews

Ancient Reliefs and Engravings Discovered During Restoration in Egypt’s Temple of Esna in Luxor

Click here to read the full article. Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced earlier this week that the ongoing restoration project inside the Temple of Esna in Luxor revealed colorful reliefs and engravings on the ceilings and walls of the structure. Though the temple’s engravings had been previously studied, this is the first time such markings have been detected. The Temple of Esna, located along the west bank of the Nile River, was originally dedicated to the ram-headed god of creation Khnum, who is associated with procreation and water. The temple’s construction began during the reign of Egyptian pharaoh Tuthmosis...
RELIGION
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Mexico#Maize#Unearthed#Priests#Mexican#Mayan#Global News#Ce#Inah
TravelNoire

Black Pharaohs: Louvre Museum Explores The History of Kushite Reign In Ancient Egypt

If you are in Paris or planning to visit the City of Light this summer, the Louvre Museum is giving its visitors an opportunity to immerse in of the most amazing chapters of Ancient Black History in Africa. Named Pharaoh Of The Two Lands – The African Story of the Kings of Napata, the exhibition in the famous French museum explores the significant influence of Black Pharaohs from the Kush civilization on Egyptian civilization and history.
The Independent

From bodies to ancient relics: The startling and grim discoveries unearthed by the climate crisis

Last week, boaters on Lake Mead stumbled upon the remains of a human body in a barrel.The body is believed to be a murder victim from the 1970s or ’80s, which the Las Vegas Police Department assessed based on the individual’s clothing.But the sudden re-emergence of a decades-old crime wasn’t the strangest part of the story – rather, it was that the barrel probably only surfaced because of the historically low water levels in the lake.Water levels in Lake Mead, which pools behind the Hoover Dam along the border of Nevada and Arizona, are now at just 31 per...
SCIENCE
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
HOLAUSA

BREAKING: Qatari royal Kasia Gallanio was found dead in Spain

Former Qatari princess Kasia Gallanio died at the age of 45. According to reports, Gallanio was found at her home in Marbella, Spain, by the local police. The French newspaper Le Parisien informed that her body showed no signs of physical violence, and investigations indicate she might have...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Mexico City
travelnoire.com

Here's What Black Expats Wish They Knew Before Relocating To East Africa

There is something about relocating to East Africa that gets us excited and ready to book that one way ticket, immediately. With Black expats taking the cues and making homes around the world, East Africa is a favored destination. Rich traditions, bustling art scenes, magical safaris and diversity in languages and landscapes, this is a top Travel Noire region.
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

Hidden Ancient Egyptian temple discovered with ‘spectacular painted ceiling’ reveals secrets behind religion and gods

RESEARCHERS have discovered "spectacular" ceiling frescoes that were previously hidden in an ancient Egyptian temple. A joint German/Egyptian archaeological mission has revealed the original colors and patterns within the Temple of Khnum at Esna in Upper Egypt. The uncovered relief images in the central section of the ceiling depict the...
RELIGION
ARTnews

ARTnews

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy