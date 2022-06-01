ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Add shortage of movie popcorn to nation’s woes

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Lazarus
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OxMHS_0fwsjgDj00

( KTLA ) – Hollywood has been popping champagne corks over the success of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, which raked in the most Memorial Day weekend box-office bucks ever.

But there’s a new problem looming: a shortage of movie popcorn and other pricy snacks.

Operators of movie theaters were reportedly nervous at the recent CinemaCon industry confab about being able to stock their concession stands for the summer and holiday moviegoing seasons, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Popcorn supply will be tight,” Norm Krug, chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, a supplier of kernels to theater chains, told the paper .

And it’s not just popcorn. Supply disruptions are also creating shortages of buckets and bags for popcorn, not to mention cups for drinks, trays for nachos and other necessities.

What are the risks of food shortages? Vittert weighs in.

This is obviously a major concern for theater operators, who rely on concession-stand sales for much of their livelihood.

“It’s a mess,” one theater owner told the Journal.

For now, the popcorn problem hasn’t affected most consumers. But that could change if behind-the-scenes supply woes continue, suppliers said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for racist attack at Mountain View Starbucks: police

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on May 28 after she attacked a Starbucks customer and directed racial epithets towards a store manager, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Daixin Neill Quan, 33, was arrested suspicion of misdemeanor battery and committing a hate crime. Officers responded […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
KRON4 News

Pescadero classroom cougar will not return to wild

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Pescadero High School students were arriving for school to take final exams this week when a wild mountain lion cub bolted into a classroom and hid under a teacher’s desk. There were no people inside the room at the time. A quick-thinking school employee closed the classroom’s door to ensure that […]
PESCADERO, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe the victim of homicide, police say

OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement. The update […]
OAKLEY, CA
Food Network

What’s Dirty Soda? What to Know About the Latest Drink Taking Over TikTok

TikTok trends come and go, but the one known as “Dirty Soda” seems to have legs … not to mention some interesting roots. Wait, what? You haven’t heard about Dirty Soda? It’s basically an alcohol-free “mocktail” made with diet cola, coconut syrup, lime juice and either half-and-half or non-dairy creamer, in its most classic form, served all mixed together over ice.
TV & VIDEOS
KRON4 News

Mountain Lion enters high school classroom

PESCADERO (KRON) – A mountain lion entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “all students and staff are safe,” and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been notified so it can remove the mountain lion, which is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Wall Street#Ktla#Cinemacon#The Wall Street Journal#Preferred Popcorn#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates Potrero Hill shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Around 4:07 a.m. officers responded to the area of 16th and Utah streets after reports of shots fired and found an armed security guard. “Witnesses reported that the security guard, an adult male, was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2nd person dies after shooting at Gilroy councilwoman’s home

GILROY (BCN) – The death of a second person shot at a party at a city councilmember’s house Oct. 30, 2021, was announced Wednesday by Gilroy police. Jesse Sanchez, 19, died from his injuries sustained at the party in the 400 block of Las Animas Avenue, home of Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. Sanchez was one of […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

10-20 greenhouses catch fire in Morgan Hill: officials

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters were at the scene responding to a greenhouse fire Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire officials tweeted. 10-20 greenhouses were on fire in the area of Hale Avenue and San Bruno Avenue. As of 3:06 p.m., the fire was at 2 acres. At 7:20 p.m., Cal Fire said […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Man dead after Tenderloin stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died after being stabbed in the Tenderloin Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. The stabbing happened in the area of Turk and Jones Streets. Officers were called to the incident at 10:21 a.m. After arriving on scene, police called medics to the scene who took the victim […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple fire trucks respond to house fire in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple fire trucks arrived at a Santa Rosa home to respond to a fire Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Fire Department announced on Twitter. As of 4:47 p.m., the fire is under control. The structure fire was on the 1800 block of Happy Valley Road where fire crews initially responded […]
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy