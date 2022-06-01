ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

After shootings in its subway system, New York explores gun detectors

By DAVID PORTER
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMpuv_0fwsi7iI00

In the aftermath of a mass shooting on a New York subway train , the mayor floated a high-tech idea: deploy scanners that can spot someone carrying a gun into the transit system before they have a chance to use it.

The technology to scan large numbers of people quickly for weapons does exist, and is used now to screen people at places like sports stadiums and theme parks.

But security experts say installing such a system in the Big Apple's sprawling, porous subway system in a way that would make a difference would be difficult, if not impossible.

The problem wouldn't necessarily be the technology but rather the reality that scanners need to be accompanied by human operators to confront people carrying firearms illegally.

“Logistically, it would be a nightmare. You’re going to have to tie up a lot of officers doing this,” said James Dooley, a retired New York Police Department captain who served in its transit division. “We have hundreds of stations, and the fact of the matter is that putting someone at every entrance to every station is logistically impossible.”

Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, has acknowledged the challenges but has said the system might still be worth trying at selected locations as a deterrent.

“We want to be able to just pop up at a station someplace so people don’t know it’s there,” Adams said, “similar to what we do when we do car checkpoints.”

The push for better subway security got renewed urgency in April after a gunman set off smoke bombs and sprayed a subway compartment with shots, wounding 10 people.

Then, on May 22, another gunman killed a passenger in what authorities said appeared to be a random attack .

A day after that killing, Adams again expressed interest in weapon-screening technology. And soon, mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas , intensified the debate over how to address gun violence.

In the New York subway, the screening wouldn't resemble airport checkpoints, an untenable solution for a system with 472 stations, all with multiple entrances. Instead, Adams referred to a technology that uses sensors to detect metal and that can also determine the shape of an object, such as a gun, while people pass by uninterrupted.

Evolv, a Boston-area company, uses the technology at facilities including pro sports stadiums in Atlanta and Nashville, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta and, in a recent test, at New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, though not in any mass transit systems.

The screeners can scan 3,600 people per hour, according to the company. They also can produce false positives from items such as Chromebooks, though.

In an email, Dana Loof, Evolv’s chief marketing officer, said false positives “are an order of magnitude lower” than with traditional metal detectors, but acknowledged that transit systems would pose unique challenges.

“Any technology is only one piece of the solution which includes the security professionals, the operational environment and the protocols they follow,” Loof said.

Similar screening devices made by QinetiQ, an England-based defense technology company, were part of a pilot program in the Los Angeles mass transit system in 2018 and currently are used when threat levels are elevated, said Los Angeles Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero. The machines project scanning waves at passersby from a distance.

Identifying someone with a weapon is only half the challenge.

“It’s also manpower,” said Donell Harvin, a senior policy researcher at the Rand Corp. and a former security chief for the Washington, D.C., government.

Adams has not publicly discussed how much the machines, and operating them, could cost New York, but Harvin acknowledged the price could be steep.

“If you have a determined assailant, you’re not going to just have a security guard there; you’ll have to have a police officer," Harvin said. "It’s tough. You can harden every station, but who’s going to want to pay a $10 fare? Because the cost is going to be passed on to the rider.”

Violent attacks in New York's subway system remain relatively rare compared with crime aboveground. And the city overall is one of the nation's safest large cities.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on people's sense of safety, as has a string of high-profile crimes, including the fatal push of a woman in front of a train by a man later ruled too mentally ill to stand trial. In response, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it would test safety barriers at some stations.

The number of transit system crimes reported by the NYPD so far this year has been on par with years before the pandemic, but public perception has been that there is new unruliness underground.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has succeeded in getting 1,000 more police officers assigned to the system.

Officers already do spot checks of people's bags at some subway entrances, but those checks are so infrequent that most people ride for years without being subjected to a search.

Dorothy Moses Schulz, a retired police captain on the MTA’s MetroNorth rail system and a professor emerita at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, suggested that more police in the subways and a sustained commitment to addressing homelessness could help “send a message that we’re trying to make this an orderly system, which would bring back people.”

“If more people feel the system is working, they will come back, and when more come back, that makes the system safer," she said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 1461

Christopher Wayne Goodman
2d ago

How is this possible? NYC has strict gun control laws! You mean to tell me criminals will still get a gun even with gun control.????? I'm shocked.

Reply(246)
649
chris pye
2d ago

but but but do York has the strictest gun laws in the country with Chicago, how did these things keep happening?

Reply(113)
282
High Vibes
2d ago

slowly our constitutional rights are being ripped away from us but yet some of you truly believe we need more restrictions on gun laws???? and stricter laws on freedom of speech are you kidding me here........? the Constitution does not need to be rewritten it needs to be reread and then followed. this is all our rights people!!! they scare us all into believing one way so that they can change laws ,rules and guidelines under the fear tactics. it's truly not the gun it's the individual behind the gun.

Reply
22
Related
CBS New York

New York state legislature passes sweeping gun legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's Democratic-controlled legislature on Thursday moved to pass sweeping gun legislation.The package includes a bill banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.Other legislation included in the package would:Strengthen the 2019 Red Flag law, which allows a court to issue an extreme risk protection order prohibiting a person who is determined to be a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vnexplorer.net

New York City man, 35, is found stabbed and DISEMBOWELED in his apartment after a 'drunken brawl between roommates'

Jose Gonzalez, 35, was found disemboweled in his bed on Tuesday eveningHis body was found by his landlord who had gone to collect rent moneyPolice declared the man's death to be a homicide on Wednesday morningCops say the man from Queens, New York was lying on his bed with 'severe trauma to his torso'Victim's face and abdomen were covered in dried blood and intestines exposedPolice say they believe his new roommate was responsible for the killing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
philadelphiaweekly.com

Vigilante group Guardian Angels restarts in Philly, chronicles targeting “homeless addicts”

As TJ Cahill tells it, he just “dares to care.” If you listen to a slew of local residents across the Philly Internet, he cares about as much as Mussolini did. Whether he’s a hero or a villain is probably a litmus test about your personal politics, though. Or, it depends on whether you think it’s a good idea to empower a random guy in a beret to become Judge Dredd of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, NY
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
California Crime & Safety
Power 93.7 WBLK

Who Can Own A BB Gun In New York?

Recently, there was a lock down at a Buffalo school that has parents upset about timing and communication and others concerned about BB gun laws in New York State. Police responded to Olmstead School 156 Tuesday after getting a report of a student with a gun and the weapon, a BB gun, was later found in a bathroom. The school was put on lockdown during the incident, but it was later lifted, and classes resumed.
BUFFALO, NY
fox5ny.com

Video shows daytime shootout between rival groups in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A wild Brooklyn shootout in broad daylight on Coney Island between members of two rival groups was caught on camera. Bullets began to fly at about 5:30 p.m. on May 29 in front of 2417 Mermaid Avenue. At least 36 rounds were fired, according to police. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Report: Omicron more deadly for older Americans than Delta

NEW YORK - COVID boosters for older Americans may be more important than ever, according to a new report, as studies suggest the current COVID wave is much bigger than we realize.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration are pushing hard to promote boosters now that it appears even vaccinated seniors could be vulnerable to COVID.Eighty-one-year-old Linda Hanhilammi tells CBS2's Dick Brennan she does whatever she can to keep safe from COVID."I think getting a vaccine is so important," she said. "Being double-boosted also gives me a feeling of protection."The CDC is urging older Americans to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#Nypd#Subway#Gun Violence#The Big Apple
CBS New York

Subway mass shooting victim suing gun manufacturer Glock

NEW YORK - A victim of the Brooklyn subway shooting is suing the gun manufacturer. Legally, it will put to test a new law in New York state aimed at holding the firearms industry accountable. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas takes a closer look at the case. As chaos erupted on the N train in Brooklyn the morning of April 12, Ilene Steur was among the victims shot. The bullet entered her buttocks, and traveled to her abdomen. "She sustained horrific physical injuries, as well as psychological injuries which she is under treatment for now," said attorney Sanford Rubenstein. "Her life will never be the same." Rubenstein...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Dangerous Road in New York State

We all have to drive places. To work, to get groceries, run errands, road trips. Most of us take at least two or three car rides per day, especially on busy weekdays. Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good in terms of traffic. We deal with standard rush hour congestion around 8 am and 4-5 pm, but in general, we don't have the amount of traffic other nearby cities do.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Amazon Workers Walk Out On Job At Warehouse In Bellmawr, Camden County

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Some local Amazon workers walked out on the job on Wednesday morning at the facility in Bellmawr, Camden County. The workers tell Eyewitness News they are upset that Amazon is closing the Bellmawr location. They also say the company is forcing them to “pick-up shifts” at a warehouse that is farther away. One worker says he feels like Amazon is treating them like “warehouse machinery” and not people. They’re also concerned that veteran workers will be forced out,  and that newer employees won’t be able to keep up with the demanding pace of the work. “We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing one of our facilities in Bellmawr and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to five different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
BELLMAWR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Newark, NJ detective trying to stop stolen Mercedes gets hit, police say

NEWARK — A Newark police detective trying to stop a stolen Mercedes Benz was struck by the vehicle, firing his gun in the incident, authorities announced Tuesday evening. The detective was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, following the encounter around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Passaic Street and Oriental Street.
NEWARK, NJ
vnexplorer.net

‘Marine’ punches sailor in the face during fight in Manhattan as New York City's Fleet Week comes back with a bang after the pandemic

A 24-year-old sailor attached to the USS Bataan was punched in the face around 2.15am on Sunday morning in the midst of the first NYC Fleet Week since 2019 The NYPD says that the investigation into the incident is ongoing but that no arrests have been madeThe sailor did not receive medical attention at the scene but a Navy spox told DailyMail.com she's confident that he was assessed when he returned to his ship One report alleged that the assailant was a MarineIt's estimated that 3,000 brave men and women from the US Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard have flooded on the the streets of New York City for Fleet Week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Threats made against NJ schools week after Texas massacre

A week after a gunman opened fire inside a Texas elementary school killing 21 people, threats were reported against two New Jersey schools on Tuesday. Lakewood High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of someone with an assault rife nearby while a threat was made against Newark schools in the comments section of a media outlet's Facebook page. The threats appear to have been unfounded.
TEXAS STATE
NJ.com

Cops investigating how employee died at N.J. sewerage facility

Police in Monmouth County are investigating the workplace death Tuesday of a township employee at the Middletown Sewerage Authority. The worker was identified as John Molnar, one of the authority’s “most valued employees,” an attorney for the authority said in a press release. The attorney did not say how Molnar died, referring to the death as “a workplace related incident” in the release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
311K+
Followers
62K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy