For those that grew up in the 1990s and were basketball fans, the Hoop It Up tournament was a rite of passage. Now, the kids of Forsyth County and beyond will have the opportunity to take part in the classic tournament on August 13 at Forsyth Country Day School, 5501 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

