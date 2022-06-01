ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: Retirement resources usually focus on money. Our new academy is about fun and fulfillment.

By Melanie Rubin
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGr3i_0fwsge3y00

Rubin is director of senior and adult programs at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Jacobs Family Campus. She resides in Mira Mesa.

After spending decades working, every person deserves an enriching, activity-filled and enjoyable livelihood in retirement, too.

However, many people don’t know what that looks like. They stop working and that uncertainty can lead to boredom, hesitancy, anxiety and depression. Too often, I see people go down this mental health spiral, or they rejoin the workforce or immediately overwhelm their schedule with other obligations.



The retirement period is a critical time — mental clarity and support are needed. In response, the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center is launching our newest program this fall: a retirement academy.

This new concept assists individuals who have retired or plan to retire soon. The academy includes a comprehensive curriculum with training and workshops that will change their perception of what retirement means. Program participants — or “students” — will be provided tools and guidance on self-management, mental strength and resilience, personal abilities, healthy lifestyles, digital literacy, and finding meaning and purpose in their older adult years.

Retirement resources and advice usually focuses on financial security; however, this program goes a step further and addresses and supports the many facets that create a fulfilled life in the retirement years, including critical mental and physical health tools.

We’re grateful to the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation and Sahm Family Foundation for providing the initial support for a three-year pilot program to what we’re hopeful will be a sustainable model that other areas and senior centers of our region can use.

With a significantly growing older adult population in our region, we have a vision of embedding this program model in other areas of San Diego and creating successful and positive change around the retirement age.

For those who identify as a senior adult or have settled into their retirement years, the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center Jacobs Family Campus hosts social, educational, cultural and recreational programs. We’re here for all seniors — welcoming all faiths and backgrounds — for those who need help navigating their iPhones or want to play a game of canasta with friends. Or for those up for a new challenge, like learning Spanish or art.

In my nearly 18 years as director of senior and adult programming at the center, I’ve never felt quite as warm and joyful as I have seeing people return to activities after living in intense isolation since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Some of our participants spent two years isolated at home alone during the pandemic, and we have carefully opened our doors back up — while following all health and safety protocols — to provide the social interaction and enrichment we all ached for and missed.

One event that comes to mind is the Hanukkah party we threw in December. One attendee wrote to us after, saying he enjoyed the “in-person tables filled with friendly, smiling faces laughing with joy,” and that perfectly captured the magic of the moment.

We love enhancing the lives of all seniors who visit our center. Since our center also has programming for kids and teens, we’re able to create intergenerational experiences. Everyone interacting and volunteering together creates abounding fulfillment among all ages. This summer, we are hosting the JCC Maccabi Games and Access, which will provide many exciting volunteer opportunities. In addition, we recently held an intergenerational Passover celebration, which was a huge hit.

San Diego needs more investment in our senior adults. Our county’s senior population is growing and quickly eclipsing the size of younger generations. Everyone deserves accessible programming and resources as they grow older — especially those without family and friends nearby. We are fortunate to have this here at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, and this type of support should be available to everyone.

We’ve worked to create a model of what’s possible, and hope it can lend to future prosperous efforts and resources locally. The delight that one Hanukkah celebration brings to our seniors, or the hope sparked from learning a new skill or art form, encourages older adults to continue living purposefully among others and enriching their lives. Our center serves 500 seniors locally, which is significant, but there’s so much more to do.

Older adult connectivity and community, especially during the pandemic — which is far from over for seniors, especially — is an enormous need. How else can our region step up on an often-overlooked group and provide safe, vibrant spaces and programs to meet this need?

Imagine with me for a moment: retirement and enriching adult programming and assistance in every pocket of San Diego County’s many regions. Doesn’t that sound great?

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 2 - 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fill your weekend with good food, art, music and fun wherever you are in San Diego County. The largest beach soccer championship on the West Coast returns to Harbor Beach in Oceanside. Plus, the ultimate pup-friendly summer festival is happening on Saturday for a day...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdvoice.info

Free N95 Masks Available At San Diego Pharmacies

The Strategic National Stockpile has distributed N95 respirators to pharmacy distribution centers throughout the country, a feat made possible by the Biden Administration who have promised to give away 400 million masks, free of charge. To find a pharmacy near you that is giving away masks, visit the CDC mask...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Business
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Health And Safety#Mental Health#Depression#Jewish#Academy
KPBS

Mayor Gloria on the city's efforts to redesign streets

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has long made clear he thinks the city needs better and safer transportation options beyond cars. Recent efforts to increase bike lanes, however, have run into community pushback. The mayor said he remains committed to redesigning city streets while including the community in its plans...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
coolsandiegosights.com

Tour of the Marston House Museum in Balboa Park.

An extraordinary house is located at the northwest corner of Balboa Park. It is one of the most architecturally and historically important structures in San Diego. The George Marston House Museum and Gardens preserves the home that was built by San Diego civic leader George Marston in 1905. The 8,500 square foot house is one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts style architecture in California, designed by internationally famous architects William Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger Grill opening in San Diego

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual brand, opened this week in Pacific Beach at 980 Grand Ave., in San Diego. "The San Diego area is home to over 15 Habit Burger Grill restaurants and we are so excited to be opening a drive-thru in Pacific Beach! Guests can look forward to great handcrafted food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality,' " Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

North County Non-profit Aims To Keep People off the Streets

ESCONDIDO - A non-profit group in the North County says its goal is to prevent struggling families and individuals from ending up on the streets. Interfaith Community Cervices in Escondido provides a lifeline to those who need help paying the rent or finding a new place to live. Greg Anglea is the CEO and tells reporting partner 10 News more and more San Diego County residents are in need.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy