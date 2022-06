DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure on I-69 for pavement patching. Crews will be working in the southbound right lane and shoulder between C.R. 27 and Auburn Drive. Construction is scheduled to start on or after June 4 with work expected to last for one week. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO