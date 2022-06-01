Manna Kadar’s Stick Lippie Love Lip Scrub Never Fails to Remove the Flakes that Constantly Form on My Lips

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Find yourself on the hairstyling side of #beautytok, and you'll eventually see it. The heatless, air-sucking wonder that re-imagined our notions of a styling tool. I'm speaking, of course, about the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler, which has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving for the brand. It launched back in 2018, but even as recently as 2021, it's enjoyed a resurgence in popularity on TikTok.
Comments / 0