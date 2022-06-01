Man found dead in Tippecanoe County Jail

A dispute over an illegally-parked car in Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Indiana man. Iowa City Police were called to a fight in progress just after 5pm Tuesday on the 600 block of South Dubuque Street. One person told arriving officers that he had been taking a photo of an illegally-parked car when 30-year-old Terrence Lynch of Indianapolis approached and attacked him. Lynch allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, even after the man fell to the ground. The victim fought back by punching Lynch in the face after Lynch reportedly grabbed the man around the neck. A third party was able to separate the two.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO