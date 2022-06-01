ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Man found dead in Tippecanoe County Jail

By ADAMS NEWS
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana State Police are looking into a man’s death in the Tippecanoe County Jail. Guards found the man in a holding cell about 2 a.m. yesterday. Jailers say there were other prisoners in the cell with the man....

cbs4indy.com

Police investigating after Bloomington man found shot in head

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 55-year-old man was found shot in the head in Bloomington on May 28. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 3500 block of N. Valleyview Drive at 1:58 a.m. on May 28. Inside the residence police reported finding the 55-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head. Despite rescue efforts, the man died from his injuries.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Anderson traffic stop results in multiple preliminary felony charges

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two people face multiple preliminary charges after police say a traffic stop revealed narcotics and a passenger with active warrants. The Indiana State Police said the arrests come after a trooper noticed a vehicle with expired plates Thursday afternoon. While talking to the driver, the ISP said the trooper noticed signs of […]
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Male dies in RV fire at campgrounds

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A male died Thursday night after an RV fire at a Morgan County campgrounds, according to a news release issued Friday by the Mooresville and Brown Township fire departments. Firefighters arrived at 9:13 p.m. Thursday at Three Points Campgrounds to find an RV on fire...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Columbus man arrested in pharmacy burglary

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 48-year-old man Wednesday in connection to a burglary that happened at a pharmacy. On May 31, police responded to a report of a burglary at Centerstone Pharmacy at 720 N. Marr Road, near 10th Street. Detectives learned the suspect stole medication and an undisclosed amount of money.
COLUMBUS, IN
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com

Two people face charges after botched burglary

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people face charges after a botched burglary in Lafayette last week. According to police, Mary Beth Rardon and Michael Bender were arrested after the break-in at an apartment complex on North 11th Street. Police said Bender was seen going through a window into the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
963xke.com

ISP trooper narrowly escapes crash during traffic stop

LAKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that one of their own was not seriously hurt when his vehicle was hit on I-80 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say that Sergeant Fifield, a 24-year veteran with the Indiana State Police, was concluding a routine traffic stop near the 10-mile-marker when he saw a vehicle coming straight toward him.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Kokomo PD using new tool to get community to help with tips on violent crime

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department, concerned about a recent increase in shootings, is asking the public to join the fight to curb violent crime. "We are realistic enough to understand that no one wants to 'get involved,' but the only other option for a community is to sit back and allow violent crime to happen," said Police Chief Douglas Stout in a statement to 13News.
KOKOMO, IN
KCJJ

Dispute over illegally-parked car leads to arrest of Indiana man

A dispute over an illegally-parked car in Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Indiana man. Iowa City Police were called to a fight in progress just after 5pm Tuesday on the 600 block of South Dubuque Street. One person told arriving officers that he had been taking a photo of an illegally-parked car when 30-year-old Terrence Lynch of Indianapolis approached and attacked him. Lynch allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, even after the man fell to the ground. The victim fought back by punching Lynch in the face after Lynch reportedly grabbed the man around the neck. A third party was able to separate the two.
IOWA CITY, IA
casscountyonline.com

UPDATE: June 1, 2022 Fire at Cass Plaza Apartments

Last Updated on June 3, 2022 by Logansport Fire Department. On Wednesday June 1, 2022 at around 5:38 p.m., Logansport Fire Department was dispatched to 300 Cass Plaza Dr for a structure fire. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a single apartment with room and contents on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain it to the apartment of origin.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WNDU

Early morning fire in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At least three fire departments were at the scene of an early morning house fire. The fire happened off of 6B Road, in between Jarrah and King Roads northeast of Plymouth. Crews believe the house was vacant, and it’s unknown if anyone was inside at...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man faces 16 charges after videos surface

A 21-year-old Lafayette man was reportedly seen on videos posted to Facebook lifting an infant by the neck and striking a white woman with closed fists, prompting a criminal case. Law enforcement officers were dispatched Wednesday night to check the well-being of the 6-month-old infant, according to a probable cause...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Huron Daily Tribune

Two Indiana men bound to Circuit Court on drug, firearm charges

Two Beech Grove, Indiana men charged with multiple firearm and drug crimes were recently bound to Midland’s 42nd Circuit Court. About 330 miles northeast of their home, Paul Grimes, 37, and Andrew Baker, 20, are each facing several charges in connection with a police chase on April 21 along US-10. Both remain lodged in the Midland County Jail and both waived their May 24 preliminary examination in 75th District Court. No court dates are yet set for the pair in Circuit Court.
MIDLAND, MI
FOX59

9-month-old boxer goes missing overnight from Muncie dog boarding facility

MUNCIE, Ind. – Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll thought their trip to West Virginia was going to be a good one. That’s until they received a call from Lauren, owner of Wagglebottoms, animal boarding facility in Muncie, that their nine-month-old purebred boxer, Harley, was missing. The couple dropped Harley off at Wagglebottoms around 2:40 p.m. […]
MUNCIE, IN
sciotopost.com

1 Million Dollars of Cocaine Seized in Traffic Stop in Indiana

INDIANA – Troopers were able to take some serious drugs off the street after a traffic stop yielded a significant amount of drugs. According to Indiana State Troopers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at the thirty-seven-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Florida, with one passenger in the vehicle. During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine.
MIAMI, FL
The Exponent

West Lafayette woman charged with battery on child

A 32-year-old West Lafayette woman has been charged with battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony, for an incident reported nearly a year ago. Briana L. Seeger of the 2800 block of Wyndham Court was caring for a child less than 8 years old on June 25, 2021, when she reportedly struck the child "with a belt multiple times as (the child) cried," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
cbs4indy.com

Saying goodbye to Nick!

Nick McGill will make the move to FOX59's evening news starting next week. Gas reaches $5 a gallon at certain Indy gas stations. Identity released as Greenwood police investigate …. Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in emergency …. Buying wholesale. Higher prices, limited services among side effects …. Kokomo...
GREENWOOD, IN

