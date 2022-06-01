ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Destroy All Humans 2’ release date announced, ‘Clone Carnage’ out now

By Ali Shutler
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release date Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed has been announced for later this year. The remastered version of the 2006 title will be released on August 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed is a “full remake” of...

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 Release Date

Takemichi and Kakucho reunite! After finding out about Sanzu's plan, Kakucho decides he'll fight for Takemichi. Will they be able to stop Sanzu from operating the train? Here's everything you need to know for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256!. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 Recap. The chapter begins with Takemichi and Kakucho's...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Chapter 266 Release Date and Time, Countdown

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Chapter 265 came out but it turned out not to be the emotional Kaguya-Miyuki one to one that fans were expecting. Below, you will find everything you need to know about Kaguya-sama Love is War Chapter 266, its release date and other useful information about the seinen manga!
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yu Suzuki
epicstream.com

Urusei Yatsura Drops First Trailer, and Release Window for the Reboot

After almost four decades, Urusei Yatsura is coming back to the small screens with a reboot of the beloved 1978 manga series of Rumiko Takahashi in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday. As the show comes back, it drops its very own trailer which has key visuals and the release window of the title.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Race#Tokyo#Video Game#Xbox Series X S#Unreal Engine 4#Black Forest Studios#Thq Nordic
NME

Watch the chilling teaser trailer for ‘Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion’

Indonesian filmmaker Joko Anwar has shared a new teaser for the upcoming sequel to his award-winning horror film Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave), Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion. The brief 42-second teaser features a girl calling for her mother, while she walks down a corridor of a dark, misty building. The trailer ends with the girl turning around to look at something behind her, with chilling screeches and bell tolls going off.
MOVIES
NME

Watch the thrilling trailer for ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’

Netflix has released the official trailer for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the highly anticipated adaptation of the Spanish crime drama Money Heist. The new clip, released earlier today (June 3), sees Tokyo (The Call’s Jeon Jong-seo) being recruited by The Professor (portrayed by When My Love Blooms’ Yoo Ji-tae) for a plan to steal ₩4trillion from the Korea Unified Mint.
MOVIES
NME

Rosé describes her time as a K-pop trainee as akin to “fighting for my life”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has opened up about how she felt during her years under YG Entertainment’s trainee program. In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the singer spoke about the four years she spent as a trainee under YG Entertainment, prior to her debut as a member of BLACKPINK. Rosé touched on how harsh the K-pop training program was, describing it as “fighting for her life”.
CELEBRITIES
NME

BVNDIT – ‘Re-Original’ review: a two-year break has not dulled their drive

Of all the K-pop acts marking their comebacks this year, it’s no surprise that BVNDIT are up there as one of the most anticipated. After releasing powerful but sadly underrated tracks like ‘Dramatic’, ‘Dumb’ and ‘Jungle’, many have (naturally) wondered why the group had been placed on hiatus instead of building on the momentum they had gotten going.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
NME

The 1975 posters hint that band will return with new music next month

The 1975 are set to return with new music next month, if posters spotted by fans are to be believed. Today (June 1) is an important day for the band, who chose their name based on a poem including the date, and often release new music or share future plans with fans on the day.
MUSIC
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

aespa surprise-release new song ‘Illusion’

K-pop girl group aespa have surprised fans with a brand-new song called ‘Illusion’, from their upcoming mini-album ‘Girls’. The synthpop track dropped today (June 1) on the quartet’s official YouTube channel, alongside a futuristic-looking lyrics video. ‘Illusion’ is also available to listen on all major streaming platforms. “Follow me, Come and get illusion / 한입에 삼켜 널 Delicious / 아찔한 미끼로 Hook up / 관심을 먹고 Growing up,” aespa sing on the song’s bass-heavy chorus.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Listen to Kasabian’s pulsating new single ‘Chemicals’

Kasabian have released ‘Chemicals’, the latest cut from their forthcoming album ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria‘, and have announced new UK autumn/winter tour dates. The pulsating new song is an ode to hope in the face of despair. It follows ‘ALYGATOR‘, and ‘SCRIPTVRE‘, which were shared last year and earlier this year respectively.
MUSIC
NME

LOONA tease new music with mysterious teaser video, ‘The Journey’

READ MORE: BVNDIT – ‘Re-Original’ review: a two-year break has not dulled their drive. Today (June 3), the 12-member group unveiled a cryptic trailer titled ‘The Journey’, which features lush flowers and grass growing on an empty, pastel-coloured train carriage. The clip ends with a mysterious release date of June 20 at 6pm KST.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy