ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Column: Only locals know the real symbol of L.A.'s best and worst: the Hollywood Bowl

By Mary McNamara
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ng1EC_0fwsee8O00

When people who live elsewhere think or write about Los Angeles, they inevitably conjure all the familiar images: freeways, palm trees and the Hollywood sign; beaches, gridlock and the Griffith Park Observatory; the Santa Monica pier, Rodeo Drive and the Sunset Strip.

That’s how you know they don’t live here: They miss all the most L.A. things about L.A., including and especially the Hollywood Bowl .

Dug into a hill overlooking the distracted heart of Hollywood, she is the grande dame of amphitheaters, a fixed point of summer and the city's cultural life.

What other institution better embodies all the glories and lamentations of life in Los Angeles? The wonderful weather and the terrible traffic ; the penchant for picnicking and the abysmal lack of parking ; the fireworks-loving, artistic soul of the city and its omnipresent car alarms and police helicopters.

This year, she is celebrating her 100th anniversary — though she is actually 101. Fudging her age; how much more L.A. can you get?

Well, not exactly fudging. Like many important milestones, the Bowl's centenary occurred in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic ; although she was open for business in 2021, the programming was abbreviated, the celebration put off for a year.

And this summer, the Bowl is making up for lost time with programming that is wildly extensive: Billie Eilish and Deborah Harry; Gustavo Dudamel celebrating Leonard Bernstein and Wagner’s “Die Walküre, Act III"; "Harry Potter"; the Paris Opera Ballet. There really is, once again, something for everyone.

For more than a century, people have sat beneath skies streaked with sunset or flecked with stars to see some of the best performances available in Los Angeles (which means some of the best performances in the world) — from Philip Glass played by the Philharmonic to sing-alongs with “Mamma Mia !" and every form of music, film and theater in between.

The physical space has grown and changed over the years — in the late ’90s it had a major overhaul — and so has the audience. Every person in Los Angeles does not regularly attend the Bowl, but when you're there, it can feel like that. Here are the box subscribers with their linen-napkin table service and the first-date couples sharing a Chinese chicken salad; local school and church groups lugging fancy picnic baskets, Trader Joe's insulated sacks or grocery bags filled with the food of the world. Families lined up at Bowl eateries juggling orders of hamburgers, tacos and chicken strips while their kids beg for French fries and giant chocolate chip cookies.

(I have heard some people go to the Hollywood Bowl and don’t eat or drink anything but I don’t believe it; where two or more Angelenos gather in anyone’s name, there will be tacos and giant chocolate chip cookies. And very long lines at the restrooms.)

As befits her status, the Hollywood Bowl claims the high ground and a surprising amount of privacy. George M. Stanley’s Art Deco, WPA-funded fountain complex " Muse of Music, Dance and Drama " hints at what lies in that hillside. Among the oak and eucalyptus off Highland Avenue, it seems almost impossible to believe the Dolby and TCL Chinese theaters, ground zero for tourist-attraction L.A. and the general Hollywood Boulevard madness, are just a mile away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juiq7_0fwsee8O00
"The Muse of Music, Dance and Drama" sculpture stands at the entrance to the Hollywood Bowl. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

With neighbors that include the American Legion and a Belmont Village Senior Living complex, the Bowl is separate but not aloof. Yes, individual box seats can run you into the mid-triple figures (and subscriptions to those boxes are reserved for big donors), but almost half the seating is priced at less than $40 and you can still settle onto some of the famous benches that terrace the hillside for a buck .

Still, one does not just drop in to the Hollywood Bowl. I’m sure there are hearty souls who simply hoof it from their near(ish)-by homes and hotels, but most folks take some sort of transportation. On-site parking is lim-it-ed, which means any visit to the Bowl requires rigorous planning. For the dedicated, that planning begins in February, when the summer programming schedule drops; for the rest of us, it begins sometime in May or June when we realize summer is coming. And summer means the Hollywood Bowl.

So how to get there? You could get dropped off by a friend, taxi or rideshare. There are shuttles from the Hollywood/Highland metro stop or nearby lots, and Park and Ride buses from several area locations. No matter which method you choose, you will definitely encounter a traffic jam or two along the way.

But then, in L.A., if your destination does not involve a traffic jam, it probably isn’t worth visiting.

You also have to factor in where you will eat your picnic, should you bring one. Some people make a day of it, or at least send someone to secure a prime table; others show up and take what they can get. Ticket holders are asked to show up an hour before showtime to avoid complete madness, but it can get a little crazy even so.

It isn't exactly an ordeal. It's more like a summer ritual — and, for the recently arrived, an initiation into the city. In the best way, it's not for tourists. Like Los Angeles itself, it is an experience that requires a certain level of surrender — of expectations and preconceptions. There is wine but no dress code; it could be hot or become cold. In all likelihood it will not rain, but you might see bats.

The Hollywood Bowl is not just a venue, it's a destination. You go to enjoy a wide range of performances but you also go just to be at the Bowl, and part of L.A. history.

For more than a century, people have made their way up that hill to be part of something that is bigger than themselves and eat potato salad while they do it. I have seen countless L.A. Phil performances at the Bowl, as well as Cher (in one of her farewell tours), and the Police, but also “Harry Potter” and “The Sound of Music,” and it was magic every time, a bubble of relief and wonder that reminded me why I live in L.A.

Sometimes — if you’re traveling from the Westside or Long Beach, or if small children are involved — it can take a lot of energy to get there. Sometimes, when you’re crawling down the 101 or up Highland, you might wonder if it is worth it.

But then you settle into your seat, relax into the murmur of many voices and much laughter, the thud of feet on stairs, the pop of corks and the whispery rattle of chip bags being passed around, all reverberating within the cup of the amphitheater and rising to meet the silence of the trees, the endless depth of sky.

The real symphony of the Hollywood Bowl begins long before the music starts to play.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: June 3-9

Memorial Day may be in the rearview mirror but with June ushering in Pride Month and festival season well underway, there’s no shortage of things to do in LA County. Rose Bowl | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103 | June 3-5 | foodielandnm.com. Over 150 vendors will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
vnexplorer.net

Real Estate newsletter: Feds try to seize a Holmby Hills mega-mansion

Welcome back to the Real Estate newsletter. It’s been a juicy week on the luxury beat, and our top stories have a little bit of everything: bribery allegations, celebrity, eye candy and a little dose of dangerous ambition. First, alleged bribery. When a Holmby Hills mega-mansion a few houses...
REAL ESTATE
Laist.com

The Rise Of Lady Lowriders And Other All-Women Car Clubs In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The metal flakes painted onto Sandy Avila’s car glisten as she reaches under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Road & Track

Cars and Doughnuts in L.A.'s Perfect Scene

It’s the regular rhythm of American life. Memorial Day arrives, those of us so-inclined binge on Indianapolis, 600 miles of NASCAR racing and satellite coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix, and the summer semi-unofficially begins. In Southern California, as in most of the country, the cherished machines emerge from their cocoons, get out into the sunshine, and there’s a spontaneous on-road car show. This past Sunday, many of them were headed to the Petersen Automotive Museum along Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile in Wilshire Boulevard for the morning’s May Breakfast Club Drive-In. “Are you here for the car show?” the parking dude asked as my 2006 Tundra pulled up to the ticketing machine. “Because that doesn’t look like a collector car to me.” He let me in anyhow, instructing that the utilitarian heap be parked on the second floor of the structure. The gathering was on the third level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Dudamel
Person
Cher
Person
Billie Eilish
nomadlawyer.org

Downey:- Best Places to Visit in Downey, CA

Downey, located 13 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, is a suburb in southeast Los Angeles County. It is part of the Gateway Cities. It is also the birthplace for the Apollo space program. It also houses the oldest functioning McDonald’s in the world. Columbia Memorial Space Center. The...
DOWNEY, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

The mall mogul and former Republican who could rule Los Angeles

Yet his supporters say it is precisely his experience outside of government that is the source of their enthusiasm. They see a city riddled with crime, where tent encampments for the homeless have taken over sidewalks and freeway underpasses – a city at its lowest point in years. Many complain of motorhomes parked for days or weeks on residential streets, people defecating in public parks, robberies in the city’s wealthier neighborhoods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Monterey Park, CA

When you think of California, your mind ultimately fixates on the big cities. From the glitz and glam of Los Angeles to the eclectic and vibrant San Francisco, it's easy to see why. But what about the smaller cities that litter the Golden State?. Sure, they might not have the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Bowl#Hollywood Sign#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Hollywood Boulevard#Santa Monica Pier
Deadline

WME Hit By Covid Outbreak As Case Counts Rise In Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Even as some studios, networks and agencies contemplate a return to the office, others are seeing Covid outbreaks among employees as cases surge across Los Angeles. The latest is a cluster of 18 infections at WME, as reported today on the Los Angeles County Public Health Department dashboard. The agency’s outbreak is the second largest of those currently listed by the county, behind only the 20 cases reported by the Chik-fil-A near Magic Mountain. The WME cases were not on the list on May 12 — the last time Deadline checked it — so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
News Break
Politics
pasadenaweekly.com

Monsterpalooza roars back into Pasadena

When Eliot Brodsky was a child, he saw “The Wolf Man” featuring Lon Chaney Jr. and it piqued his interest. Thus began his obsession with all-things monster. “I got into the whole Halloween thing and even made my own little, short movies with the neighborhood kids,” Brodsky said.
PASADENA, CA
The Infatuation

Banh Mi My Tho

Being the king ain’t easy. Banh Mi My Tho might have started out as a low-key strip mall deli slash convenience store, but over the years it’s developed a reputation as the most popular banh mi mini-chain in LA County, one that has expanded to three locations across the SGV. But that expansion has come at a cost: consistency. Though the crunchy fresh vegetables, generous mayo and paté, and meaty fillings never let us down, we can’t say the same about the bread, which at times ranges from a little tough to downright mouth-scraping. The best bet is to head to the original location in Alhambra earlier in the day (they close at 4pm anyway) and get the #2 special sandwich with an added fried egg. On a good day it’s still the best banh mi you’ll find north of Orange County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
312K+
Followers
62K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy