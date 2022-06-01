ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Iterative launches MLEM, an open source tool to simplify ML model deployment

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea here, the company says, is to bridge the gap between ML engineers and DevOps teams by using the git-based approach that developers are already familiar with. Using MLEM, developers can store and track their ML models throughout their lifecycle. As such, it complements Iterative’s open source GTO artifact registry...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Researchers working to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using state-of-the-art methods to shed light on chemical separations needed to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies. Bastnäsite deposits in the United States are rich in rare-earth metals but must be mined and separated from unwanted minerals through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Leveraging clinical data across healthcare institutions for continual learning of predictive risk models

The inherent flexibility of machine learning-based clinical predictive models to learn from episodes of patient care at a new institution (site-specific training) comes at the cost of performance degradation when applied to external patient cohorts. To exploit the full potential of cross-institutional clinical big data, machine learning systems must gain the ability to transfer their knowledge across institutional boundaries and learn from new episodes of patient care without forgetting previously learned patterns. In this work, we developed a privacy-preserving learning algorithm named WUPERR (Weight Uncertainty Propagation and Episodic Representation Replay) and validated the algorithm in the context of early prediction of sepsis using data from over 104,000 patients across four distinct healthcare systems. We tested the hypothesis, that the proposed continual learning algorithm can maintain higher predictive performance than competing methods on previous cohorts once it has been trained on a new patient cohort. In the sepsis prediction task, after incremental training of a deep learning model across four hospital systems (namely hospitals H-A, H-B, H-C, and H-D), WUPERR maintained the highest positive predictive value across the first three hospitals compared to a baseline transfer learning approach (H-A: 39.27% vs. 31.27%, H-B: 25.34% vs. 22.34%, H-C: 30.33% vs. 28.33%). The proposed approach has the potential to construct more generalizable models that can learn from cross-institutional clinical big data in a privacy-preserving manner.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Plastic upcycling startup Novoloop raises $10M Series A extension to accelerate commercialization

Other investors in the extension include Valo Ventures, SOSV, Far Eastern Group’s corporate venture arm Drive Catalyst, Alante Capital and S Cap. “This round brings together mission-driven financial investors and industry strategics who believe in our vision of a circular economy for plastics,” said CEO of Novoloop Miranda Wang. Novoloop’s mission is to create a circular economy by transforming low-value plastic waste into high-quality chemicals and materials, Wang added.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Engineers#System Software#Open Source Software#Software Applications#Mlem#Iterative#Gto#Dvc#Saas#Gitops#Ci#Modelops#Devops
freightwaves.com

Chick-fil-A pilots autonomous robot delivery with Refraction AI

As drone delivery takes flight in the suburbs, a different kind of compact, driverless vehicle is making inroads in cities. Ground-based robot delivery companies are transforming the urban final mile by using every part of the road to make deliveries. Sidewalks, bike lanes, margins, you name it — autonomous robots from Starship Technologies, Nuro, Kiwibots and others are smart enough to take deliveries anywhere. And they’re being deployed by brands like Safeway, Dominos and merchants using delivery platforms such as Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER) and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).
AUSTIN, TX
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

As the downturn hits crypto, a key startup investment source may slow

Now, halfway through 2022, we’ve seen a bracing reversion to the mean. Most startup sectors appear to be busier digesting last year’s excesses than attacking the future, while geographic startup investing trends have reversed. Even more, the pendulum of relative power has swung back toward venture capitalists away from founders, startup prices are falling, and some ideas that ruled the roost in 2021 are in disarray.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Why more funding equates more peace of mind for TRIPP and its users

Instead, Reeves’ company is envisioning a metaverse experience that can “deepen connection to self, facilitate mental well-being and enable personal and collective transformation.”. TRIPP’s vision for a mindful metaverse is already a (virtual) reality: Its wellness-centered experience can be accessed through multiple platforms and devices. This includes AR...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechCrunch

How to improve retention, growth marketing’s golden metric

Whether you’re a construction company, software startup or Fortune 500 company, retention is a key metric across customers, employees and partners. Growth marketing isn’t the silver bullet to solving retention, but there are definitely some tactics that can be implemented to help improve it. Let’s dive in.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Feature selection for global tropospheric ozone prediction based on the BO-XGBoost-RFE algorithm

Ozone is one of the most important air pollutants, with significant impacts on human health, regional air quality and ecosystems. In this study, we use geographic information and environmental information of the monitoring site of 5577 regions in the world from 2010 to 2014 as feature input to predict the long-term average ozone concentration of the site. A Bayesian optimization-based XGBoost-RFE feature selection model BO-XGBoost-RFE is proposed, and a variety of machine learning algorithms are used to predict ozone concentration based on the optimal feature subset. Since the selection of the underlying model hyperparameters is involved in the recursive feature selection process, different hyperparameter combinations will lead to differences in the feature subsets selected by the model, so that the feature subsets obtained by the model may not be optimal solutions. We combine the Bayesian optimization algorithm to adjust the parameters of recursive feature elimination based on XGBoost to obtain the optimal parameter combination and the optimal feature subset under the parameter combination. Experiments on long-term ozone concentration prediction on a global scale show that the prediction accuracy of the model after Bayesian optimized XGBoost-RFE feature selection is higher than that based on all features and on feature selection with Pearson correlation. Among the four prediction models, random forest obtained the highest prediction accuracy. The XGBoost prediction model achieved the greatest improvement in accuracy.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Odilo raises $64M as its white-label e-learning library passes 8,500 customers and 170M users

Odilo, a Madrid-based startup that has built a white-label platform used by businesses or organizations to build their own customized e-learning offerings in a B2B2C model, has picked up €60 million ($64 million). London investor Bregal Milestone led the round with participation from previous backers Swanlaab and CDTI. Odilo is not disclosing its valuation, but it’s been around since 2012 and had raised less than $30 million before now.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Buick unveils Wildcat concept car as company shifts to EV-only lineup

Extra, extra, read all about it — Sheryl Sandberg surprised us this afternoon and said she was stepping down as Meta COO. We’re still figuring out the details, so stay tuned for more. And oh Hai! Or rather, Ohio — more specifically, Columbus, Ohio. Today, we’re doing our City Spotlight, and we’ve been exploring who’s building in Columbus, and how it became the tech hub of the Midwest. We also dove into why Intel chose the city to build its $20 billion manufacturing facilities. — Haje and Christine.
COLUMBUS, OH
TechCrunch

Chainguard raises $50M to guard supply chains

In addition to the new funding, the company, which is only 8 months old at this point, also launched its first set of container base images today, which Chainguard promises to have zero known vulnerabilities and which will be continuously updated. These images will be fully signed and will feature a software bill of materials (SBOM).
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Why it isn’t easy to throw cloud spending on the cutting block

One thing businesses may try to do is rein in cloud infrastructure spending to reduce the substantial bills they have from AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and others. But simply wanting to cut costs and actually being able to do it are two entirely different matters. What you can’t do is...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

SurePoint Technologies Announces Acquisition of Coyote Analytics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- SurePoint Technologies, the leading cloud provider of financial and practice management solutions for law firms, announced today its acquisition of Coyote Analytics. The transaction marks significant expansion across the legal market, giving legal professionals the widest array of choice for CRM, financial, and practice management software. Both award-winning systems, the SurePoint Legal Management System (LMS) and Coyote Analytics, present complementary best-of-breed functionality. Over time, users of both platforms will begin to see the best of each system rolled into the other. SurePoint plans to build a cloud-based version of Coyote Analytics later this year.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Renesas Introduces Complex Device Driver Software to Ease Development of Battery Management Systems for Electric Vehicles

TOKYO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced an AUTOSAR-compliant complex device driver (CDD) software module for designers of automotive battery management systems (BMS) in electric vehicles (EVs). The new software pairs with Renesas’ industry-leading ISL78714 Li-Ion battery management IC to speed design and optimize performance of next-generation systems.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Snowflake and Carahsoft Team to Streamline the Procurement of Snowflake Data Cloud in AWS Marketplace

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced that it has authorized Carahsoft as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR), which can help streamline the procurement process for public sector agencies who wish to leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud. Snowflake will work with Carahsoft, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and its resellers to enable public sector agencies to quickly obtain and implement Snowflake’s technology in the AWS Marketplace to easily transform, integrate, and analyze their data.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Developer infrastructure expert Anand Iyer goes solo with new $20M crypto fund

That’s why Anand Iyer, who has worked at Microsoft as a “developer evangelist” trying to incentivize engineers to build on the company’s stack, is looking to do the same in crypto — this time, as an investor. Iyer, a serial entrepreneur with two successful exits, spent the majority of last year honing his interest in web3 as a visiting partner at Pear VC and an instructor teaching a DeFi masterclass to more than 2,000 students.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Armed with experience, insurtech MGAs are paving the way for insurtech 2.0

Entrepreneurs saw this as an opportunity to disrupt incumbents, and soon there were lofty claims that everything about the industry was about to change. With tech’s embrace, people were about to soon “love their insurance!” Venture capitalists noticed, and startups closed large rounds of capital. Fast-forward to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy