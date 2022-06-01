ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Audi RS3 First Drive Review: Small Sedan, Big Drift Energy

By Antuan Goodwin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLonger, wider and meaner than before, the 2022 Audi RS3 is small but mighty. It bursts out of its flared fenders with 401 horsepower and boasts a new electronic rear differential that enables a drift mode. I was able to put the RS3's new capabilities to the test on the road,...

insideevs.com

Mercedes AMG Electric Concept Previews Monster Electric Sedan Due In 2025

Mercedes-AMG will gradually be ditching big internal combustion engines for electric motor and it is getting ready for this shift by having developed a bespoke EV architecture for its future pure-electric models. The platform, called AMG.EA will debut in a new electric sedan coming in 2025, previewed by the newly revealed Vision AMG design study.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Highlander Replaces V-6 with 2.4L Turbo-Four

The 2023 Toyota Highlander is updated with a new 265-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four engine. The interior also gets updates including a larger infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster, both optional. Expect the 2023 Highlander to go on sale later this year with a slight price increase. It appears that Toyota...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
TENNIS
Motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z Drag Races Toyota Supra 3.0 And Ford Mustang Mach 1

Acceleration in a straight line represents only a small portion of what lures enthusiasts into buying a sports car. Even though it's not fully indicative of a model's performance, it sure is fun to watch three rear-wheel-drive coupes battling in a drag race. Now that the embargo for the new Z first drives has finally ended, expect to see a lot of content with the "attainable dream car" as nicely put by Nissan.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
CARS
Motorious

1930s Antique Cars Are Authentic Barn Finds

These cars have lived long lives and now are in good homes after their discovery in a forgotten barn. We've all seen the videos on YouTube of people discovering what they claim to be barn finds which usually take place in fields and warehouses. It may seem silly to argue about the semantics of where a "barn find" takes place but come one, it's literally in the name. Some of these discoveries aren't even discoveries, as many videographers call their adventure a "find" when they trespassed on an unsuspecting owner's property. Alternatively, they might have just caught them off guard and asked to see the car before the owner had time to wash it. Regardless, it's been a while since anyone had seen an authentic barn find until today when one prolific automotive content creator got a sneak peek at a few recently auctioned vintage vehicles from the 1930s.
CARS
Ars Technica

World’s first ammonia-powered zero-emissions tractor starts testing

The world's first ammonia-powered zero-emissions tractor successfully completed its first demonstration run at the Advanced Energy Center at Stony Brook University in New York last week. The midsized John Deere tractor had its diesel engine replaced with an "ammonia to power" system developed by a startup called Amogy. The system converts the energy-dense chemical into hydrogen, which then powers a 100 kW hydrogen fuel cell.
INDUSTRY
CAR AND DRIVER

Land Rover Defender 130 Seats Eight, Priced under $70,000

The newly revealed eight-seat, three-row Defender is 13.4 inches longer than the next smallest member of the Defender family, the 110. Power will come from a choice of two 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines. The longer Defender will start at $69,350. We've known that a three-row version of the Land Rover...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

The Scrat S2 Is A Lightweight, No-Frills Electric Bicycle

Most electric bikes of today push the envelope in terms of design with edgy frame designs and sophisticated technology. However, there's also a growing appeal for simpler, more retro-looking e-bikes. After all, some people just want a regular-looking bike with a little more power. This is where the S2, a no-frills e-bike from Hong Kong's Scrat bikes, is aimed.
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

A beefy low-slung motorbike crafted for purists craving ‘Need for Speed’

James Qiu surprised us and the gearheads across the globe with his Akira Bike Concept, and yet another of his concept creations is all set to send the ripples to a great distance. Meet the R9T UE5 concept deserving of a real-life avatar, a chunk of screen time in a sci-fi movie, or a cameo in a gripping action series.
CARS
insideevs.com

Aptera Says It Already Has Over 22,000 Reservations For Solar EV

Aptera has been around for over 15 years, but the company that we know today was only actually launched in 2020, when it revealed an updated version of the solar EV it had shown all those years ago. And this time it had a plan regarding how and where to build it, gaining the confidence of thousands who put their name down for one.
INDUSTRY

