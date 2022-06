HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ma'Khail Hilliard came back for his fifth year and has so far been the LSU Tigers' most consistent starting pitcher. But Hilliard isn't satisfied. "My expectation is to go to Omaha and give it the best shot that I have since I haven't been yet," Hilliard said. "So, no, I haven't exceeded my expectations, but I have a lot of things that I want to work towards and goals that I want to accomplish."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO