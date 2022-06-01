ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Women Are Setting a New Standard for College Athletes

By SI Staff
For the generation that grew up after Title IX was long-established, the goal is not to simply participate in sports—it’s to compete and create a legacy.

When it became law in 1972, Title IX gave millions of female athletes new opportunities to play. For a generation that grew up with those opportunities as a given, the focus has shifted: the goal now is to perform, not merely participate. This spring, these top college athletes are taking their sports to new heights.

Tina Graudiņa, USC beach volleyball

Last year Graudiņa, playing for her native Latvia, became the first NCAA beach volleyball player to qualify for the Olympics—she and partner Anastasija Kravčenoka finished fourth at the Tokyo Games.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Graudiņa with teammate Hailey Harward (13) at the Center of Effort Beach Volleyball Challenge.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Tina Graudiņa

At USC, Graudiņa, a senior, is a three-time All-American and the captain of a team that won last year’s national championship and finished April as the No. 1 team in the country this season.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma softball

In March the Sooners senior and 2021 national player of the year became the NCAA’s all-time softball home run leader when she hit the 96th of her career. In April she hit her 102nd, giving her more homers than any college player who’s ever swung a bat—softball or baseball.

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Alo

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

Jocelyn Alo

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

Charlotte North, Boston College lacrosse

The reigning winner of the Tewaaraton Award (the lax Heisman), North scored an NCAA-record 102 goals while leading BC to its first national championship last year. The Eagles are in the running for another title this spring, and North is again a Tewaaraton finalist.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Tyra Gittens, Texas track and field

Last year Gittens, competing for Texas A&M, was an All-American in six events and a finalist for the 2021 Bowerman as the top women’s college track athlete. After jumping for Trinidad and Tobago at the Tokyo Olympics, she transferred to Texas last fall and became an indoor high jump All-American. This spring, she’s on the short list of favorites for the ’22 Bowerman.

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

