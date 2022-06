The potential rezoning of a long-blighted and abandoned former oyster factory on Shipyard Lane in East Marion is expected to be the subject of much public debate this month as Southold Town holds a June 7 public hearing on changing the zoning of the 18-acre property from a Marine II zoning district, which allows a wide array of marine uses, to a split zoning allowing two less-intensive uses, including around a half dozen building lots rezoned to two-acre residential zoning. About seven acres of the property would be rezoned Resort Residential.

