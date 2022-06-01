ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County man going to banks impersonating others, stealing money, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Henry County police searching for identity fraud suspect (Henry County Police Department)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for a man they say is impersonating people at several banks and taking their money.

Back in April, police caught a man on surveillance camera at an Ameris Bank in Stockbridge. They say he impersonated a man and withdrew $4,200 from the victim’s account.

They say he struck again last week when he entered a Navy Federal Credit Union in McDonough and impersonated a different victim. They say he withdrew $3,200 from that victim’s account.

During both incidents, the suspect wore a surgical mask to help conceal his identity.

Anyone with information on who the suspect may be should contact investigators at 770-288-8265.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
