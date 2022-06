Janet Marie Mullenmeister died on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, in New Prague, at Praha Village, at the age of 73. Jan was born and raised on a farm outside of New Prague, graduated from New Prague high school, then attended Faribault Technical School. She met her husband, Mike Mullenmeister, while they both attended school in Faribault. After graduating from Technical School, Jan worked as a secretary at Investors Diversified Services in Minneapolis and then at Harold Chevrolet in Bloomington. Later in her life, she was self-employed as a house cleaner.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO