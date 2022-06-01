Archbishop of Canterbury suggests disgraced Duke of York is ‘seeking to make amends’
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said that Prince Andrew is "seeking to make amends" after stepping back from public life in light of the settlement of a sexual assault case filed against him.
The Duke of York paid an undisclosed sum in an out-of-court settlement to Virginia Giuffre , who claimed he sexually assaulted when she was 17.
The Most Revd Justin Welby told ITV News said that people should "step back a bit" and society should be more open and forgiving.
