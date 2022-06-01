ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbishop of Canterbury suggests disgraced Duke of York is ‘seeking to make amends’

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said that Prince Andrew is "seeking to make amends" after stepping back from public life in light of the settlement of a sexual assault case filed against him.

The Duke of York paid an undisclosed sum in an out-of-court settlement to Virginia Giuffre , who claimed he sexually assaulted when she was 17.

The Most Revd Justin Welby told ITV News said that people should "step back a bit" and society should be more open and forgiving.

