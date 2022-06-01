ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tube passengers fined for not wearing Covid masks owe Transport for London £142,000

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfFHK_0fwsZLae00

Tube passengers fined for not wearing masks still owe Transport for London an estimated £142,000.

New data from City Hall has revealed that there are 710 unpaid fines. Of the 710 unpaid fines, 532 are currently being prosecuted or letters have been sent out reminding people to pay the fine.

Compulsory face coverings were put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus but the mandate was dropped in February of this year.

City Hall figures show that nearly 4,000 maskless tube passengers were issued with fines. The £200 fines were reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days.

However all of the 710 cases have passed the 14-day period so offenders will be chased for the full £200.

A total of 178 cases are currently open and remain unpaid and awaiting prosecution, the mayor of London said.

“As all of the cases have passed the 14-day period, they will be valued at £200. Therefore, TfL estimates the total outstanding value is £142,000”, Sadiq Khan said.

Some 7283 people were stopped on TfL’s network for not wearing a mask during the pandemic, City Hall said, and 2325 were told to leave the network.

Of the 3996 issued fines, the majority paid up within the 14-day time period.

Mr Khan added: “A range of measures helped to ensure customers can travel safely and confidently on TfL’s services during the pandemic, including requiring face coverings as a condition of carriage both before and after they were a legal requirement, and continuing to strongly encourage them today.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester Airport: Wheelchair user left on plane calls for review

A wheelchair user who was stuck on a plane for two hours because there was no-one to help him disembark has called for support services to be properly funded and not be "an afterthought". Daryl Tavernor said he was trapped after arriving at Manchester Airport from Rome at 02:30 BST...
TRAVEL
BBC

Tube strike set for Monday after Jubilee weekend

Tube staff have called for urgent talks with London's mayor to avert a strike expected to cause severe disruption. Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union workers are due to walk out on Monday for 24 hours, the first working day after the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Transport for London (TfL) apologised...
TRAFFIC
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle straighten her dress collar at platinum jubilee celebration

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ as Harry and Meghan reunite with monarch

The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday.The meeting comes ahead of Lilibet’s first birthday on Saturday 4 June.Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Scobie said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan to join royal family on balcony for Trooping the Colour parade

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour on Thursday – though the Queen will not be with them.Last week, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has decided to limit the balcony line-up to working members of the royal family, appearing to rule out the couple who abandoned royal duties in 2020 and Prince Andrew.But the palace announced at the last minute that Harry and Meghan will watch the salute to the Queen from a prime vantage point with members of the monarchy from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade.In...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transport For London#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Covid#Transport Network#Uk#City Hall#Tfl
The Independent

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator.Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK.Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children – with Prince Louis making quite an impression with his facial expressions.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a more low-profile appearance, with only a few photos, taken through a window at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle wears navy blue off-the-shoulder dress for Platinum Jubilee appearance

Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in London today.The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by husband, Prince Harry, as they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office.Towards the end of the parade, she was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress which she paired with a large, white hat accessoried with a navy bow that is thought to be designed by British milliner Stephen Jones.The mother-of-two doted on Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s girls Mia, eight, and Lena, three, as the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Soldier who deliberately smashed his car into group of teenagers after he downed six cocktail pitchers while drinking with comrades is jailed for eight years

A soldier who deliberately drove his car into a group of teenagers after downing six pitchers of cocktail has been jailed for eight years. Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of March 27 drinking with three fellow soldiers in Salisbury. They started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Boris Johnson, the party animal, has vomited over standards in public life

Picture the squalid scene that confronted the cleaning staff on the morning after a night before of drunken delinquency by the denizens of Downing Street. Wine stains on walls. Pools of sick. Empties spilling out of bins. Mounds of party detritus on the floor. The heart of government, the place where you’d most hope for sobriety in the middle of a pandemic, turned into a vomit-splattered nightclub. The only heroes in Sue Gray’s investigation into Partygate are the security staff who suffered abuse when they tried to break up illegal gatherings and the cleaners who had to mop up.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I think Queen Elizabeth II should apologize for racism at her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is a role model and beacon of hope for many Black Americans. Her story resonated with me strongly — my mother is biracial, and Markle’s words about the racism she experienced felt sadly familiar. Watching the right-wing British media attack Markle, and then watching how the royal family stayed silent in the face of it, was a painful experience.Now, on her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has a chance to change things — by making a formal apology to the descendants of those exploited by Britain’s imperialist past.As the longest-standing monarch in British history, the queen commands the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former couple who abducted school child, 12, outside Wigan railway station after months of 'grooming' before driving 120 miles to campsite in Wales are jailed for two years

A 12-year-old child in school uniform was abducted outside a Greater Manchester railway station and driven 120 miles to a campsite in north Wales. Ava Jones, 28, and Trevor Carr, 40, threw a blanket over their victim's head who was told to turn off their phone so they couldn't be tracked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s hat sold out of store just hours after platinum jubilee appearance

The hat worn by Meghan Markle at the Queen’s platinum jubilee has already sold out of stores despite making only a brief appearance in London today.The Duchess of Sussex, who was joined by her husband Prince Harry, was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress as she watched the Trooping the Colour parade from the Major General’s Office.Markle, 40, paired the dress with a large brim boater hat featuring a navy blue ribbon, which was designed by British milliner Stephen Jones. The “Granville” hat is handmade from sinamay tulle and grosgrain ribbon and is priced at £1,344 ($1,686.66).According to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

NHS staff say they often go WITHOUT food on long shifts because canteens have 'inflexible hours' and are 'too expensive' - with MPs paying LESS for gourmet meals at Westminster

NHS staff have been sharing how they often skip meals because canteens are 'too busy' and say they often can't get hot food at the times they want it because privately-run restaurants within hospitals 'don't understand' 24-hour shift patterns. On Twitter, hospital workers shared their experiences of being told they...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy