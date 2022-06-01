ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4Dxl_0fwsYv2500

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine , a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.

Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia ’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.

In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is playing a prominent role in the global response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion .

He said that the possibility of a Joint Expeditionary Force of naval vessels to break the Black Sea blockade was being actively discussed at the Nato parliamentary assembly, which brings together lawmakers from all member states within the military alliance.

Because of Ukraine’s status as a “breadbasket” nation that supplies a major proportion of the world’s grain, Mr Shelbrooke warned that, unless a way is found to export its crops, poor countries will face starvation, and Britain will see “limitless” food inflation.

“In the Nato assembly, my conversations are now focusing on the possible need to put together a Joint Expeditionary Force of naval vessels, potentially made up from the Royal Navy, allies and non-Nato allies, to escort the grain out of Ukraine,” said the MP for Elmet and Rothwell in West Yorkshire.

“This would be a dangerous task, and we must be prepared that we may need to engage in lethal defensive force against the Russian Naval sea blockade. This would certainly run the risk of escalating the war in Europe, and a high risk of death to British service personnel serving in any Joint Expeditionary Force.

“If we do not properly consider such a mission, then I believe we risk hyperinflation on food prices at home, and starvation in the third world, which will undoubtedly lead to yet further influxes of refugees into Europe.

“The prime minister and his ministers are in daily meetings about the war in Ukraine and the critical global food crisis, and this corporate memory about the intricacies of the UK’s involvement, and his diplomatic relationships, are critical in trying to find a peaceful solution to getting the grain out of Ukraine and onto the tables of families across the world.”

Comments / 70

Eddie Arapahoe
5d ago

Russia is destroying a country that the world needs for their food supply.Putin knew this when he got sanctioned

Reply(3)
43
Merrill Moores
4d ago

This is a nice shot across the bow. It needs to be said now, and done if necessary Poot wants to play, lets play.

Reply
14
Roland Reynolds
4d ago

yes we to really think about this one I do agree with you but from what I understand it's this or the world goes into a food shortage I guess there is no way Russia will allow the shipment of grain

Reply(3)
6
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Black Sea#Third World#Tory#British#Ukrainian#The Royal Navy
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's right-hand man has threatened to attack this European country

Will the war in Ukraine, which Russia started four months ago, take a new turn? Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been decimated by the Russian army since the beginning of the year. Now, Vladimir Putin's right-hand man says he is 'interested' in a new target in Europe, as reported by the media outletLa Dépeche.fr.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy