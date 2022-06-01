13 Ways to Give More Flexibility to Employees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The working world is certainly not what it used to be, with the pandemic changing all of it. Primarily for the workers who now see there is an alternative to working yourself to death. One company is helping more people "WorkHuman" and in fact, that's the name of the company. "WorkHuman.com" and they are trying to bridge the gap between employers trying to hold onto workers, and what workers want. So much can be said about the impact of the pandemic but what is clearly undeniable is its impact on the workforce. "People got a taste of...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO