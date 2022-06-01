ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Builder, 51, who couldn’t swim drowned after falling off paddle board into sea’

By Ben Mitchell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqjAz_0fwsYpjj00

A 51-year-old man who could not swim died after he fell off his paddle board the first time he used it while half a mile out at sea, an inquest heard.

Builder Julian Luffman was using the board at Lepe Beach in the New Forest , Hampshire , on August 28 2021.

His wife, Olesya Luffman, told the Winchester hearing her husband suffered from spondylitis – inflammation of the spine – which meant he had limited movement in his shoulders and neck.

She said Mr Luffman, from Southampton , became interested in paddle boarding and had done research before buying two inflatable boards for their family about a month before his death.

She said he chose Lepe Beach because he felt there would be calmer seas to try out the boards.

He came up head first, tried to grab the board, the board turned round and the fin hit him between the eyes

Olesya Luffman

Mrs Luffman said she was using her windsurfing board half a mile out while her son and daughter were sat on one of the boards closer to the beach.

She said Mr Luffman, wearing shorts and a T-shirt but no lifejacket, started using the other board and came out to her.

She said her husband was stood up and fell feet first into the water as he tried to turn the board around, with his head going under the waves.

Mrs Luffman said: “He came up head first, tried to grab the board, the board turned round and the fin hit him between the eyes.

“I said, ‘Are you OK?’ He said, ‘No, not really’.”

She said she took her board over to her husband and went into the sea and tried to support him by grabbing his T-shirt while attempting to hold him above the water.

She added: “I was screaming and screaming and screaming. He was just not responding, his hands slipped away. I knew he was dead already.”

If people had been watching with binoculars and seen my husband and called the Coastguard he would still be alive. I nearly died

Mrs Luffman

Mrs Luffman said she first thought her husband was joking, adding: “I couldn’t believe it was happening. He was a very strong gentleman.”

She criticised the lack of lifeguards at the beach, saying: “If people had been watching with binoculars and seen my husband and called the Coastguard he would still be alive. I nearly died.”

The inquest was told boat users heard Mrs Luffman’s screaming and rushed over in a bid to rescue Mr Luffman before a Coastguard rescue helicopter arrived and winched him out of the water.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead following attempts to resuscitate him.

He managed to hold one of the fins of the paddle board but there came a time when, as Mrs Luffman graphically described, he gently let go of that fin, looked up at the sky and drifted back into the water

Coroner Jason Pegg

Coroner Jason Pegg said a post-mortem examination showed the cause of death was cardiac arrest caused by vasovagal attack and immersion in water.

Recording a narrative conclusion, he said: “Jason’s death was a direct consequence of being underwater, swallowing water, that stopped him breathing.”

He added: “Mr Luffman could not swim at all, he had no swimming ability at all. He had suffered from spondylitis for some time and that would affect his movement also.

“Having paddled out to Mrs Luffman, there came a time when Julian tried to turn the paddle board around.

“It was probably the first time he had tried to do so. He fell off and went feet first into the sea and his head was immersed in the water.

“Julian had come straight back up. He then grabbed hold of the board. While attempting to take hold of it, he was struck by one of the fins.

“He managed to hold one of the fins of the paddle board but there came a time when, as Mrs Luffman graphically described, he gently let go of that fin, looked up at the sky and drifted back into the water.

“His lips were blue when that happened.

“When Mr Luffman gently slipped away, he had probably passed away.”

Comments / 19

Brenda Malanga
2d ago

I am sorry for anyone's death but to blame others for this is wrong. Before going into the water, one could see a lack of lifeguards, etc. But knowing you can't swim and not wearing a life vest is on her husband.

Reply
14
Pink lady A
2d ago

Some people are a gluten for punishment....You know you can't swim but you go on a paddle boat...Not understanding the common sense of that.

Reply
10
Talk to the hand..
1d ago

WHY.. did she allow him to go out without life preserver?????? You should gave been screaming at him to put a vest on.. not while he was drowning.

Reply
6
Related
Daily Mail

Homeowner says he is scared to let his seven grandchildren play outside on lawn after THREE cars smashed through his fence into his garden next to 40mph road

A grandfather is scared to let his grandchildren play on his lawn after a string of cars have crashed in his garden. Scott Thomas, 54, says he's fed-up at replacing his fence and replanting trees after they have been destroyed on three occasions. The grandfather-of-seven is now demanding the council...
ACCIDENTS
Complex

18-Year-Old Dies After Hole He and His Sister Were Digging in Sand at New Jersey Beach Collapses

An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Per a report from News 12 Westchester, the incident occurred on Tuesday while the man and his 17-year-old sister were “digging a large hole” at a Toms River beach. Both individuals were trapped when the sand collapsed, ultimately resulting in the response of multiple local agencies.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Paddle Board#New Forest#Seas#Accident
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Superyacht worth £6m with 2,000 gallons of fuel onboard finally sinks after burning for three hours in spectacular Devon harbour blaze as oil slick fears grow

An 85ft superyacht worth £6million carrying 2,000 gallons of fuel sunk tonight after it went up in flames at a harbour in Devon today. Firefighters raced to Torquay harbourside after the luxury boat, which is called the Rendezvous, caught fire shortly before midday today. The flames and smoke caused by the blaze left some people trapped at the far end of the pier, according to one witness, with police confirming the boat drifted from its mooring.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Hero boat captain rushes family of parasailers to shore after mom, 33, is killed and her two sons, 7 and 10, are injured after getting caught in a storm and crashing into abandoned bridge in the Florida Keys

A heroic boat captain braves a powerful Florida squall to save the two children of a parasailer who died when she and her kids crashed into an abandoned bridge. The 33-year-old mother who has not been named, and her two sons, aged 7 and 10, were all parasailing in the Florida Keys at around 5pm on Monday when a sudden storm propelled them into Old Seven-Mile Bridge in Marathon. The cable tethering the woman and her sons to a boat snapped as it hit the bridge, and the trio fell into the water, the Miami Herald reports.
MARATHON, FL
Daily Mail

'Happy and mischievous' boy, one, who 'did not like water' drowned in 'tragic accident' as he tried to retrieve an action man toy from a paddling pool after his mother left him playing with his twin brother to take picnic plates back inside, inquest hears

A 'happy and mischievous' one-year-old boy died after falling into a paddling pool while trying to retrieve an action man toy, an inquest has heard. Jameel Abdulhameed died three days later in hospital following the incident at the family home in Somercotes, Derbyshire on June 2 last year - just days before his second birthday.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy