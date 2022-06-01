ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The death of the American lawn?

By Mel Melcon
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZ2L2_0fwsYo6E00
Paul Ramirez, 54, waters the front lawn at his home on St. Louis Street in Boyle Heights as his dog Bandit, a 2-year-old Yorkshire terrier, jumps for joy. Ramirez said the lawn was originally put in by his grandfather, Eugene Ramirez, who bought the home in 1958. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Paul Ramirez cares for his little patch of Americana with the reverence of a master gardener. He had to, or face the wrath of his grandfather from 800 miles away.

Grandpa Eugene planted the Boyle Heights lawn about 60 years ago. He cared so much about the greenery that after he moved to El Paso, Texas, he would call friends to check on it. When told it wasn't looking good, he immediately would call family into action.

At age 9, Paul was put in charge of keeping the lawn green; he has been in charge ever since. He is now 54 years old.

It's going to be a long, hot summer for the Southern California lawn, the little squares of green that have long knitted together neighborhoods. Lawns played such a crucial role during the pandemic, bringing people together for evening social circles (six feet apart), for backyard barbecues, for a game of catch or running with the family pet.

With many Southern California communities now on limited watering schedules, the lush emerald green grasses, the summery smells of fresh lawn clippings, the cool blades squiggling between our toes — all will give way to crispy, dusty lots of dying fescue.

Southern California is still searching for a water cure. Whether it's more reservoirs or expensive desalination, one thing is for certain — it's going to be a summer of brown grass and hard choices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZlVy_0fwsYo6E00
Ignacio Rivas, 81, seated in the frontyard of his home in Pasadena, waves to his neighbor Angela Covey, 71, walking with her dog Samson, a boxer, and her grandchildren, from left, Ireland Covey, 14, Blaise Covey, 11, and Locklan Covey, 11. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbC8A_0fwsYo6E00
Eddie Vasquez, 61, waters the front lawn of his home on Thomas Street in Lincoln Heights. Vasquez said he waters once a week. He has the American flag out in honor of the victims of 9/11 and also because of his nephew, who joined the Marines. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLBu1_0fwsYo6E00
Erick Garcia, 2, and his sister Aryanna, 6, play on the front lawn of their home on Folsom Street in East Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nc1Vu_0fwsYo6E00
A sculpture casts a shadow on the front lawn of a home on June Street in Hancock Park. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZAst_0fwsYo6E00
Animal sculptures are part of the decor in the frontyard of a home on Yale Street in Santa Monica. Chairs provide a splash of red on a lawn on Hillslope Street in Studio City. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LucM6_0fwsYo6E00
Beatrice Johnston photographs Lincoln, a cat belonging to her daughter, Janelle Love, in Van Nuys. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvE6t_0fwsYo6E00
Leo Granas, 1, runs toward his father, Ben Granas, 32, on June Street in Hancock Park. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2OPY_0fwsYo6E00
Sonia Rivera works on landscaping next to the front lawn of her home on Folsom Street in East Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WR9Ep_0fwsYo6E00
Sonia Rivera and her husband, Omar, add moisturizing soil around plants at their home in East Los Angeles. The moisturizing soil helps to retain water so less is needed to keep the plants alive. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TKBR_0fwsYo6E00
Jay Bass, 6, rolls over and over while playing outside his home on Moreno Avenue in Brentwood. In the background is his mother, Sasha Bass, 38. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhrwL_0fwsYo6E00
Juyoun Kwon, 33, her husband, Seth Kwon, 35, and their dog Bear, a mini poodle mix, walk past a home on Muirfield Road in Hancock Park. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24M4Ne_0fwsYo6E00
Baseball themed statues and a green lawn are part of the landscaping in front of a home on Arden Drive in Beverly Hills. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIA09_0fwsYo6E00
A jogger runs by homes with green lawns on Rose Avenue in Mar Vista. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZIG9_0fwsYo6E00
Jose Felix, 32, waters the front of his home on 84th Street in Los Angeles. With him is his dog, Hinata, an Australian cattle dog. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459mcI_0fwsYo6E00
Janelle Love of Van Nuys puts away items that didn't sell after holding a yard sale at her home on Blucher Avenue in Van Nuys. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pczev_0fwsYo6E00
Rich Morrell, 76, mows the lawn of his home on Chester Avenue in Pasadena, where he has lived for the last 41 years. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyTRr_0fwsYo6E00
At left, Alberto Campos adjusts a sprinkler that is part of a newly installed drought-tolerant garden that used to be all grass in front of a home on Holliston Avenue in Pasadena. At right, Benita Perez, 55, teaches her grandson Nevaeh Perez how to walk in front of their apartment on Thomas Street in Lincoln Heights. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMpzA_0fwsYo6E00
A pedestrian and her dog walk past a home with fake grass on Wellworth Avenue in West Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqOcF_0fwsYo6E00
Ignacio Guerrero, 65, sweeps leaves off the front lawn of his home on Maidstone Avenue in Norwalk, where he has lived for more than 40 years. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMPK0_0fwsYo6E00
A cat named Lincoln sits on the front lawn of a home in Van Nuys. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 12

Reformed Hippy
2d ago

Except for golf course for the elite … lots of grass for business men and women who can afford to play.. ok for me but not for thee.

Reply
10
panda man
2d ago

in California they're supposedly a drought every year, but when you fly out of LAX or Burbank airport all you see are swimming pools all over the place lol 🤣 that's the ideology out here controlled by you know who

Reply
5
Demin Jerez
1d ago

its very easy to destroy California our governor and president looking forward to destroy anything they put there hands on 🙏please people let's vote out our corrupted people

Reply(1)
5
Related
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vnexplorer.net

Real Estate newsletter: Renting becomes a competitive sport

Welcome back to the Real Estate newsletter. This week, we’re focusing on the brutal, broken state of the Southern California rental market. More than half of L.A. County residents are renters — one of the highest rates in the country — so it only felt right to look into why exactly finding a place to stay here is so difficult.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vnexplorer.net

Real Estate newsletter: Feds try to seize a Holmby Hills mega-mansion

Welcome back to the Real Estate newsletter. It’s been a juicy week on the luxury beat, and our top stories have a little bit of everything: bribery allegations, celebrity, eye candy and a little dose of dangerous ambition. First, alleged bribery. When a Holmby Hills mega-mansion a few houses...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Brentwood, CA
City
Norwalk, CA
City
East Los Angeles, CA
State
Texas State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
City
Lincoln Heights, CA
City
West Los Angeles, CA
Pasadena, CA
Lifestyle
KABC

Oh-oh. You thought Biden was going to fix bridges–Apparently not.

(Los Angeles, CA) — A new report is revealing the most-traveled, structurally deficient bridges in Los Angeles. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s 2022 report found that nearly six percent of bridges in California “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.” It also found that Los Angeles is home to the state’s most-traveled bridges in bad condition. The top-three were Highway 101 over Kester Avenue in Sherman Oaks, Interstate 5 over Marietta Street in Boyle Heights, and State Route 134 over Pacific Avenue in Glendale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Dr. Jay Goldberg, 53, Identified As Hiker Killed

PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Monterey Park, CA

When you think of California, your mind ultimately fixates on the big cities. From the glitz and glam of Los Angeles to the eclectic and vibrant San Francisco, it's easy to see why. But what about the smaller cities that litter the Golden State?. Sure, they might not have the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Boyle Heights#Yale University#Bandit#Americana
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
citywatchla.com

It Looks Like Only Tricky Ricky is Running for LA Mayor

Anyone can sign up for the LA marathon, but everyone who registers does not show up. Of those who show up, a few may wander aimlessly for a few blocks, but they are putting forth no effort. That’s the situation with the LA Mayoral Race. Karen Bass is basically...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Maryland Daily Record

Octomom Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

College: Mt. San Antonio College and California State University Fullerton. Kids/Children Name: Calyssa Arielle Solomon, Amerah Yasmeen Solomon, Elijah Makai Solomon, Aidan Solomon, Joshua Jacob Solomon, Caleb Kai Solomon, Isaiah Angel Suleman, Josiah Angel Suleman, Jeremiah Angel Suleman, Noah Angel Suleman, Jonah Suleman, McCai Angel Suleman, Nariah Angel Suleman and Maliah Angel Suleman.
FULLERTON, CA
Deadline

WME Hit By Covid Outbreak As Case Counts Rise In Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Even as some studios, networks and agencies contemplate a return to the office, others are seeing Covid outbreaks among employees as cases surge across Los Angeles. The latest is a cluster of 18 infections at WME, as reported today on the Los Angeles County Public Health Department dashboard. The agency’s outbreak is the second largest of those currently listed by the county, behind only the 20 cases reported by the Chik-fil-A near Magic Mountain. The WME cases were not on the list on May 12 — the last time Deadline checked it — so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Home Sells for a Ton Above Asking Price

Betty White's Los Angeles home has sold for more than its asking price at her death. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom Brentwood property went for $10.678 million after being listed at $10.575 million. The colonial-style residence is nestled in LA's prestigious Brentwood Park and offers views of the nearby mountains from nearly three-quarters of an acre, reported Robb Report.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
312K+
Followers
62K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy