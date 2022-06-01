The death of the American lawn?

Paul Ramirez cares for his little patch of Americana with the reverence of a master gardener. He had to, or face the wrath of his grandfather from 800 miles away.
Grandpa Eugene planted the Boyle Heights lawn about 60 years ago. He cared so much about the greenery that after he moved to El Paso, Texas, he would call friends to check on it. When told it wasn't looking good, he immediately would call family into action.
At age 9, Paul was put in charge of keeping the lawn green; he has been in charge ever since. He is now 54 years old.
It's going to be a long, hot summer for the Southern California lawn, the little squares of green that have long knitted together neighborhoods. Lawns played such a crucial role during the pandemic, bringing people together for evening social circles (six feet apart), for backyard barbecues, for a game of catch or running with the family pet.
With many Southern California communities now on limited watering schedules, the lush emerald green grasses, the summery smells of fresh lawn clippings, the cool blades squiggling between our toes — all will give way to crispy, dusty lots of dying fescue.
Southern California is still searching for a water cure. Whether it's more reservoirs or expensive desalination, one thing is for certain — it's going to be a summer of brown grass and hard choices.
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
Rental housing in Southern California has long been a landlord’s market, with the demand for homes greatly exceeding the supply. That’s true today to an extreme degree, with available units the scarcest they’ve been in recent memory, as The Times reports. But that doesn’t mean landlords are...
Welcome back to the Real Estate newsletter. This week, we’re focusing on the brutal, broken state of the Southern California rental market. More than half of L.A. County residents are renters — one of the highest rates in the country — so it only felt right to look into why exactly finding a place to stay here is so difficult.
Welcome back to the Real Estate newsletter. It’s been a juicy week on the luxury beat, and our top stories have a little bit of everything: bribery allegations, celebrity, eye candy and a little dose of dangerous ambition. First, alleged bribery. When a Holmby Hills mega-mansion a few houses...
(Los Angeles, CA) — A new report is revealing the most-traveled, structurally deficient bridges in Los Angeles. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s 2022 report found that nearly six percent of bridges in California “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.” It also found that Los Angeles is home to the state’s most-traveled bridges in bad condition. The top-three were Highway 101 over Kester Avenue in Sherman Oaks, Interstate 5 over Marietta Street in Boyle Heights, and State Route 134 over Pacific Avenue in Glendale.
PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m on...
When you think of California, your mind ultimately fixates on the big cities. From the glitz and glam of Los Angeles to the eclectic and vibrant San Francisco, it's easy to see why. But what about the smaller cities that litter the Golden State?. Sure, they might not have the...
For nearly two decades, Mark Kono has soared over the freeways of Los Angeles to make sure we’re avoiding traffic and getting to work on time. Now, he’s taking off for the next chapter. “It’s just time for a little bit of a change,” explained the Sky 5...
Lately a common refrain runs through morning text exchanges with friends who are longtime Angelenos. It starts with me asking if they want to meet for breakfast at Clark Street Diner. “You mean Clark Street Bread?” they respond. “Don’t know about a diner.”. “You probably do. It’s...
Black Lives Matter-supporting mayoral candidate Gina Viola said she wants to eliminate the Los Angeles Police Department, which she dubbed a white supremacist organization, according to reports. Viola has jumped into the race to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is termed out and hoping to secure an ambassadorship to India....
A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
Anyone can sign up for the LA marathon, but everyone who registers does not show up. Of those who show up, a few may wander aimlessly for a few blocks, but they are putting forth no effort. That’s the situation with the LA Mayoral Race. Karen Bass is basically...
Click here to read the full article. Even as some studios, networks and agencies contemplate a return to the office, others are seeing Covid outbreaks among employees as cases surge across Los Angeles.
The latest is a cluster of 18 infections at WME, as reported today on the Los Angeles County Public Health Department dashboard. The agency’s outbreak is the second largest of those currently listed by the county, behind only the 20 cases reported by the Chik-fil-A near Magic Mountain.
The WME cases were not on the list on May 12 — the last time Deadline checked it — so...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The ex-manager of Kat Von D's former High Voltage Tattoo store in West Hollywood -- who alleges she was wrongfully fired in 2020 for expressing concerns about her boss' alleged disregard for coronavirus mandates and health concerns -- is fighting back against the businesswoman's bid to force the case into arbitration.
Betty White's Los Angeles home has sold for more than its asking price at her death. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom Brentwood property went for $10.678 million after being listed at $10.575 million. The colonial-style residence is nestled in LA's prestigious Brentwood Park and offers views of the nearby mountains from nearly three-quarters of an acre, reported Robb Report.
Southern California is imposing mandatory water cutbacks as the state tries to cope with the driest conditions it has faced in recorded history. Starting Wednesday, about 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura counties are limited to watering outdoor plants once a week — an unprecedented move for the region.
MENDOCINO, Calif. - Each week, the price of gas across the country – but especially in California – gets impossibly higher. Just before Memorial Day, the Chevron on Alameda de las Pulgas in Menlo Park hit $7.25 a gallon. Then, this week, one Chevron in Los Angeles was...
Comments / 12